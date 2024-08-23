JNF Canada Files Application for Judicial Review

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - On August 20th, the Jewish National Fund of Canada (JNF Canada) filed an application for Judicial Review, requesting the Court order the Minister of National Revenue publish a retraction of the revocation notice issued on August 10th. JNF Canada's case for judicial review is bolstered by CRA's own guidance, as well as a statement communicated by CRA, on July 24th, that it would delay the publication of any revocation until the period to appeal the Notice of Confirmation had expired.

"We have asked the Court to undo the revocation, based on the fact JNF should be treated as any other charity would be in the same circumstances." said Lance Davis, CEO of JNF Canada

JNF Canada has received unprecedented support from its donors and its supporters since the shocking publication of the Canada Revenue Agency notice. "JNF donors are deeply committed to our work building charitable and social infrastructure in Israel. At a time when the children, women and seniors need support in Israel, the Government of Canada is trying to stop JNF's efforts to support those most in need including the operation of women's shelters, special needs facilities and therapy facilities, which provide services to people of all faiths and backgrounds. Now is not the time for JNF to stop work." said Nathan Disenhouse, National President.

"For our part, JNF is deeply grateful to our donors and supporters, who have continued to show their financial and advocacy support. The community has sent over 10,000 emails to MPs and Ministers calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Government of Canada to engage with CRA officials and provide a solution to revocation." said Lance Davis, CEO of JNF Canada. "If the government is delegating the authority to a handful of CRA officials to make a decision of such magnitude, that is an egregious mistake that the government should take responsibility for."

JNF events, tribute and recognition dinners will proceed throughout Canada this fall with alternate process and recognition for charitable giving to be communicated to donors.

About JNF Canada

For decades the Jewish National Fund of Canada has cared for the Land of Israel. This mission took the role of planting trees, building water reservoirs, preserving natural habitats, as well as building parks and bicycle trails. This work continues to this day. More recently, JNF Canada has taken on projects to build the social infrastructure of the land of Israel for the benefit of the People of Israel. We collaborate with a variety of important institutions and organizations in Israel to build social service infrastructure to benefit vulnerable populations such as youth-at-risk, victims of domestic abuse, children with special needs, veterans and the disadvantaged.

SOURCE Jewish National Fund of Canada Inc.