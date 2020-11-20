JLL survey reveals Canadians are shopping early and online this holiday season due to COVID-19.

37% of shoppers will do more online shopping

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2020 /CNW/ -- A recent JLL study shows Canadians are more selective about going to physical stores and 37% are planning to shop more online, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Young shoppers (aged between 18 and 24) are leading the trend, with more than half of respondents expressing a preference for online shopping, as opposed to only 29% of the older generations (above age 55).

Further, 16% of respondents say they will shop earlier, helping to reduce crowds in stores and alleviate strain on the postal system.

Differences by regions

In Eastern Canada, 29% of respondents confirmed they won't change their shopping habits and will continue to shop as usual. The "Atlantic bubble" has demonstrated the lowest infection rates between Canada and the U.S.

Canadians still love a good deal

Once again, Canadians' top priority for shopping is saving money, according to 29% of respondents, across most generations.

However, this year, getting friends and family what they want became the second most important factor, even over avoiding the hassle and crowds, which also increased in priority.

Black Friday remains Canada's favourite deal day. This year, 29% plan to shop the most on the season's first deal day, a 5% increase from last year. Interest in Cyber Monday and Boxing Day has decreased. Fewer Canadians plan to start shopping later this year and the percentage of respondents that plan to start shopping between Cyber Monday and Christmas Day dropped from 33 to 31%.

Amazon's popularity skyrockets with online surge

While the four most popular retailers in Canada remain Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and Hudson's Bay, this time far more shoppers have spontaneously mentioned Amazon – 38% against 22% last year. This surge has taken Amazon to the top position by a wide margin.

"We have seen an undeniable turn to online shopping due to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Tim Sanderson, Executive Vice President, Retail at JLL Canada. "That said, the pandemic has also accelerated many retailers' omnichannel strategies. Shoppers are taking advantage of a variety of shopping combinations, many of which involve the physical store. Physical retail will continue to be strong with curbside pickup on the rise."

No significant changes to gift spending

The amount Canadians plan to spend on gifts this year is consistent with last year's report, an average amount of $428. Boomers reported the highest budget for gifts at $519 and Gen Z the lowest at $259. More shoppers also reported that they plan to spend over $1,000.

Methodology

JLL surveyed 700 shoppers in Canada from different provinces and territories, income levels, generations, and genders about their holiday-season shopping patterns. The survey was conducted from late October to early November of 2020 and asked single-answer, open-ended, and check-all-that-apply questions.

