JLL named Asia Pacific Facilities Management Company of the Year by Frost & Sullivan for fourth consecutive year

SINGAPORE, Nov. 14, 2019 /CNW/ -- JLL was named Asia Pacific Facilities Management Company of the Year for the fourth time in a row at the annual Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards banquet held at St. Regis Singapore.

Janice Wung, Program Manager, Industrial Practice, Frost & Sullivan noted that JLL had consolidated its position as the leading integrated facilities management services provider in Asia Pacific through strong financial performance as well as new account wins and renewals in 2018 despite the challenging market landscape characterized by high client expectations and evolving facility needs.

The company also owes its resilient brand value to its consistent delivery of high-quality products and services with customer satisfaction and experience as a key priority.

"The introduction of various customer value enhancement strategies and acceleration of its digital transformation journey are firmly placing this service provider at the forefront of innovation and customer experience. By leveraging the strengths of its global portfolio and leadership position, JLL will continue to be the preferred provider of clients across diverse industries," she added.

"We are proud to be named the 2019 Asia Pacific Facilities Management Company of the Year by Frost & Sullivan yet again. This award recognizes our team of over 14,000 staff across 177 cities, in 16 countries and underscores our commitment to delivering bespoke and exceptional services to all our clients across Asia Pacific and the investment we have made in driving the Future of Work," says Mr Susheel Koul, Executive Managing Director, JLL Integrated Facilities Management. We are driving customer value - with our people, technology, workspace ideas – to help our clients reimagine their workplaces for greater productivity and business performance.

By the end of 2018, JLL's IFM team was managing facilities for more than 350 corporate clients in excess of 500 million sqft of space. These spaces included traditional offices as well as data centers, schools, manufacturing facilities and retail networks amongst many asset types.

The recipients of the annual Frost & Sullivan Asia Pacific Best Practice Awards were identified based on in-depth research conducted by Frost & Sullivan's analysts. The award categories offered each year are carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and include new emerging trends. The short-listed companies were evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators which include revenue growth; market share and growth in market share; leadership in product innovation; marketing strategy and business development strategy.

