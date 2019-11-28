JLL Canada raises over $100,000 in support of Breakfast Club of Canada

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - JLL Canada announced today that it raised $103,000 in support of Breakfast Club of Canada during its Charity Month. Over the last four weeks, JLL offices across the country held a series of bowling and basketball tournaments that gathered the real estate community together to raise funds for the cause.

JLL Canada has been dedicated to helping children in need since 2015, when it first partnered with Breakfast Club of Canada, and has raised $458,000 to date. Founded in 1994, Breakfast Club of Canada has been nourishing children's potential by making sure as many of them as possible have access to a healthy morning meal before school, in an environment that nurtures their self-esteem and confidence. In addition to breakfast programs, the organization promotes the core values of engagement, enrichment and empowerment, and is adapted to the specific needs of each community. Operating from coast to coast, Breakfast Club of Canada helps feed more than 243,000 students every day in 1,809 schools.

"I am extremely proud of JLL's commitment to support Breakfast Club of Canada's mission to help children reach their full potential," said Vanessa Lester, National Director of Marketing at JLL Canada. "I would like to extend our organization's sincere gratitude to our clients who supported us in this great cause."

"At Breakfast Club of Canada, we feel extremely privileged to have partners such as JLL Canada who cares enough about children's well-being to create a whole Charity Month and put together four fundraisers to have a great impact in their communities. In raising funds and awareness for the children's right and need for a nutritious breakfast, we can all together hope to someday feed every child so they can realize their full potential," said Tommy Kulczyk, General Manager, Breakfast Club of Canada.

To learn more about Charity Month, click here.

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. Our vision is to reimagine the world of real estate, creating rewarding opportunities and amazing spaces where people can achieve their ambitions. In doing so, we will build a better tomorrow for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $16.3 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of nearly 93,000 as of September 30, 2019. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com

About Breakfast Club of Canada

Breakfast Club of Canada is a charitable organization that provides funding, equipment, training and support to school breakfast programs across the country. Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, the Club is dedicated to ensuring every child starts their day with a nutritious morning meal, in a safe and secure environment. Founded in Quebec in 1994, Breakfast Club of Canada is present in 1,809 schools from coast to coast feeding over 243,500 children every school morning. To learn more visit breakfastclubcanada.org or find us on social media.

SOURCE Breakfast Club of Canada

For further information: Diana Gavrila, Communications Manager, National Marketing, JLL, 1 514 905 5004, Diana.Gavrila@am.jll.com; Justine Plourde, Communications Advisor, Breakfast Club of Canada, 1 888 442-1217 # 3369, Justine.Plourde@clubdejeuner.org

Related Links

http://www.breakfastclubcanada.org/

