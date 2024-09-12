Jimmy The Greek Opens First Dine-In Restaurant Experience

The opening marks a major milestone for the brand and a return to its original family roots

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Jimmy The Greek, third-generation family business and beloved Greek quick-service restaurant, is excited to announce the official opening of its newest location and first-ever dine-in experience. After offering high-quality, home-cooked meals in the food courts of major shopping centres and office towers across the country for more than 35 years, Jimmy The Greek will now offer indoor seating, alongside its traditional take-out option, at a new location in Toronto's Premium Outlets in Halton Hills. With an innovative design, the new location marks a major milestone for the Canadian brand and a return to its original restaurant roots.

Jimmy The Greek Logo (CNW Group/Jimmy The Greek)

Using Greek cuisine and tradition as its guiding light, the new location has been expertly designed to offer a relaxed and elegant mediterranean-inspired space. It nods to the original Jimmy's heritage and fine-dining restaurants, including Epikourion and Penelopes, which first opened in Canada in the 1970s by Dimitrios 'Jimmy' and Helen Antonopoulos following their arrival from Greece. Notable design elements include cobblestoned tiling, a longer main table to promote group 'family-style' dining, and an archway reminiscent of traditional Greek homes and monuments. The design remains true to Jimmy The Greek's legacy, promising all customers an environment to enjoy a home-cooked meal away from home, while also demonstrating the brand's mission of constantly innovating its award-winning store designs.

"We've built a restaurant with a one-of-a-kind design that pays tribute to my grandparents' hometown and restaurant roots," says Nicole Mitrothanasis, Director of Operations at Jimmy The Greek and granddaughter of original founder, Jimmy. "While we'll still be providing the same fast, fresh, and delicious meals, we're thrilled to have created such a special place where we can welcome customers in through our very own doors, and continue to serve them our family's favourite recipes."

Jimmy The Greek has more than 55 quick-service restaurants across Canada and an incredible network of over 70 franchisees and owners. Inspired by its core family ethos, the new location's store owners are from Jimmy The Greek's existing store network, demonstrating their exciting move from managers to proud franchisees.

Customers can officially dine-in and take-out at Jimmy The Greek's newest location and enjoy their favourite legacy meals, from the classic Chicken Souvlaki to a Gyros Pita with Salad plates, surrounded by a beautiful and innovative restaurant.

Location Details: Toronto Premium Outlets, 13850 Steeles Ave, Halton Hills, ON - Main Floor

Store Hours: Monday to Saturday: 10:00AM - 9:00PM, Sunday: 11:00AM - 7:00PM

For more information about Jimmy The Greek, its menu and/or catering options, visit JimmyTheGreek.com.

About Jimmy The Greek

After immigrating to Canada from Greece, husband and wife, Dimitrios 'Jimmy' Antonopoulos and Helen Antonopoulos, opened their first fine-dining restaurant, Epikourion, in 1977. Upon noticing an opportunity to serve freshly prepared, home-cooked meal options for consumers on-the-go, the first quick-service Jimmy The Greek restaurant opened in 1985 to offer the same high quality menu options and Greek hospitality with the convenience of take-out. Today, at more than 55 restaurants across Canada, Jimmy The Greek uses its original family recipes so customers can rely on quick and delicious meals.

