Jimmy The Greek becomes the Official Greek Restaurant of Toronto FC

Announces multi-year partnership with the club as it celebrates its 40th anniversary, and continues expanding its footprint across Canada.

TORONTO, April 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Greek quick-service restaurant and beloved Canadian family business, Jimmy The Greek, announces its multi-year partnership with Toronto FC. Rooted in a shared commitment to community, this partnership celebrates two key things that bring people together, food and sports.

Jimmy The Greek restaurant (CNW Group/Jimmy The Greek)

"Toronto FC represents passion, tradition, and a strong connection to the community — values that align closely with our own," says James Mitrothanasis, Director of Network Development, Jimmy The Greek. "As a Toronto-born brand with longstanding roots in the city, we're thrilled to support the Toronto FC team and its fans by creating new opportunities for shared experiences."

"As two organizations with community at the forefront, we are proud to partner with Jimmy The Greek to further our shared commitment to engaging fans across the Global Toronto Area," said Jordan Vader, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships, MLSE. "Toronto FC fans can look forward to new activations and collaborations on and off the pitch as we celebrate the diverse community of the game and Toronto with Jimmy The Greek."

As an official partner of Toronto FC, Jimmy The Greek will be the first ever brand to present all pre-match player walkout ceremonies during regular season home games as well as present a dedicated promotional night.

Jimmy The Greek celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, having opened its first location in downtown Toronto in 1985. With 55+ locations today, the brand continues to expand its footprint in Canada, building on momentum after the opening of its first dine-in restaurant concept introduced last year. "We're incredibly excited for what's ahead," says Nicole Mitrothanasis, Director of Operations, Jimmy The Greek. "This is a pivotal moment for us, not just in celebrating our history, but in shaping our future. We can't wait to bring fans and customers together in new and exciting ways as part of what will be a truly memorable partnership."

About Jimmy The Greek

After immigrating to Canada from Greece, husband and wife, Dimitrios 'Jimmy' Antonopoulos and Helen Antonopoulos, opened their first fine-dining restaurant, Epikourion, in 1977. Upon noticing an opportunity to serve freshly prepared, home-cooked meal options for consumers on-the-go, the first quick-service Jimmy The Greek restaurant opened in 1985 to offer the same high quality menu options and Greek hospitality with the convenience of take-out. Today, at more than 55 restaurants across Canada, Jimmy The Greek uses its original family recipes so customers can rely on quick and delicious meals.

