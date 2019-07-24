Jim Texier to Join Lightspeed as Chief Product Officer

MONTREAL, July 24, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Lightspeed POS Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") (TSX: LSPD) announced that Jim Texier will join the Company as its Chief Product Officer, a newly-created position. He will start in September and will report to Chief Executive Officer, Dax Dasilva.

Jim is currently the Chief Technology & Product Officer of SSENSE, a luxury fashion technology leader and pioneering international e-commerce destination known for exclusive original content and a curated selection of fashion and luxury goods for men and women. Prior to SSENSE, Jim was Chief Technology & Product Officer at Global Fashion Group in Singapore and held various technology executive roles at AXA Group, Viadeo and AlloCiné in France and Nstein Technologies in Canada. Early in his career, Jim founded Eurocortex, a software solution vendor serving the press and media industry. He holds an MSc in Computer Science and Applied Mathematics from ENSEEIHT, Polytechnic National Institute in Toulouse, France.

"Lightspeed's product innovation has modernized and simplified the point-of-sale environment for complex SMBs, and now tens of thousands of retail and restaurant locations across several continents are happily focused on growing their businesses by leveraging our solutions. As we enter the next chapter of product innovation and international growth, we are excited to have Jim's perspective and experience at Lightspeed," said Dax Dasilva, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Lightspeed.

"Lightspeed is one of the rare platforms that's had a fundamental impact on how small businesses around the world succeed. And there's so much more to do. I'm looking forward to joining the talented team Dax has assembled and hitting the ground running," said Texier.

About Lightspeed

Lightspeed (TSX: LSPD) is a cloud-based commerce platform powering small and medium-sized businesses in approximately 100 countries around the world. With smart, scalable, and dependable point of sale systems, it's an all-in-one solution that helps restaurants and retailers sell across channels, manage operations, engage with consumers, accept payments, and grow their business.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Lightspeed is trusted by favorite local businesses, where the community goes to shop and dine. Lightspeed has grown to over 700 employees, with offices in Canada, USA, Europe, and Australia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions and are identified by words such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" or similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such statements are based on current expectations of the Company's management and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including economic factors. A number of risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, including, among other factors, those risk factors identified in our most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and under "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Information Form, both of which are available under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and, while forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that the Company considers reasonable, actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Company. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully when making decisions with respect to the Company and not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as may be expressly required by applicable law, Lightspeed does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

