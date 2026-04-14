SAINT-HUBERT, QC, April 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Riverside School Board is pleased to present Jill of All Trades, a series of activities that gives girls and women of all ages the opportunity to explore skilled trades through hands-on experiences in a welcoming and supportive environment. This initiative invites participants to explore fields that have historically been male-dominated such as masonry, welding, carpentry, power engineering, and more, through immersive, practical experiences that build confidence and spark curiosity.

Jill of All Trades activities (CNW Group/Riverside School Board)

"What makes Jill of All Trades so impactful is the way it opens doors for young women to explore career paths they may never have imagined for themselves," says Christopher Craig, Chair of the Council of Commissioners at Riverside School Board. "By getting their hands dirty, working directly with equipment, and learning from experts in the field, participants gain real-world insight, build confidence, and begin envisioning futures in careers where women are still underrepresented."

Beyond technical skill development, Jill of All Trades celebrates opportunity and inclusion, encouraging participants to challenge longstanding stereotypes and recognize their place in industries where diverse perspectives, talent, and leadership are essential to future growth.

The objective of Jill of All Trades is to break down barriers and show girls and women that these careers are not only possible, but within reach. Through hands-on experiences, participants build curiosity and confidence in fields with high demand for skilled labor. This approach supports long-term economic growth while encouraging more women to pursue training that leads to rewarding careers.

As part of its ongoing series, the next Jill of All Trades event will spotlight Automobile Mechanics on Thursday, April 16th, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Centre of Expertise in Transport–ACCESS (4861 chemin de la Savane, Saint-Hubert). The event will feature multiple interactive stations, giving participants a true sense of what it's like to study and work in the automotive trade, along with a guided tour of the state-of-the-art facility.

Individuals interested in participating are encouraged to register to experience Jill of All Trades firsthand. For registration information or to reserve a spot in the upcoming Automobile Mechanics event, contact [email protected].

To learn more about this initiative and see Jill of All Trades participants in action, watch the video here.

SOURCE Riverside School Board