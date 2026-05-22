SAINT-HUBERT, QC, May 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Riverside School Board is pleased to announce the official opening of the Harold Napper School expanded. Construction of this new building was made possible thanks to $15.5 million in funding from the Ministry of Education as part of the Québec Infrastructure Plan.

The school now has 8 additional classrooms, for a total of 28 classrooms. These spaces also include collaboration areas for teaching staff, as well as rooms designed for smaller groups of students, allowing for a better response to a range of learning profiles. These new facilities offer fully redesigned environments tailored to current needs. Bright, modern, and welcoming, they help create a stimulating learning environment that fosters engagement and supports the success of all students.

In short, this expansion represents a significant step forward for the school and its community. It provides a renewed environment that fully supports student success and the work of the staff.

Quotes

"Since 2018, the Government of Québec has made significant investments in the construction and maintenance of its schools, increasing school infrastructure funding from $9 billion to $23.5 billion. We recognize that the challenges are considerable, but these new modern and bright schools reflect our commitment to providing students and staff with welcoming, high-quality learning environments where everyone feels inspired to come each morning."

Sonia LeBel, Minister of Education

"Today marks an important moment for our community. This expansion will allow even more students to grow and learn in a modern, welcoming environment designed to meet their needs. These new spaces will undoubtedly support their educational success for many years to come."

Ian Lafrenière, Deputy Premier, Minister of Domestic Security, Minister Responsible for Relations with the First Nations and the Inuit

"I am very pleased with the completion of this much-needed project for the students and staff of Harold Napper School. The upcoming school year is sure to be inspiring in these bright spaces, which are tailored to today's needs."

Linda Caron, Member of the National Assembly for La Pinière

"It is with great joy that we welcome these new spaces at Harold Napper School. We sincerely thank the Government of Québec for its invaluable support, which made this project possible. The entire school community will benefit from it, and we are confident that students and

teachers will find it an even more inspiring environment conducive to success."

Christopher Craig, Chair of Riverside School Board

SOURCE Riverside School Board

For more information: Martine Tremblay, Communications Officer, [email protected]