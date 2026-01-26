ST. HUBERT, QC, Jan. 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Riverside School Board is excited to announce that registration for the 2026–2027 school year opens next Monday, February 2, 2026! Families are invited to explore our diverse programs and services designed to support student success, engagement, and well-being.

Bilingual Success

We are proud to offer a full range of French-language learning opportunities, including French Immersion and French Mother Tongue programs. Students develop strong bilingual skills in a supportive, inclusive environment.

Inclusive Education for Every Learner

At Riverside, we work hand-in-hand with parents, school teams, and community partners to ensure every student thrives. Our inclusive approach includes access to specialized professionals and regional programs tailored to a wide variety of needs.

Specialized Programs and Opportunities

Secondary students can choose from a wide selection of special concentration programs, including computer science, sports, the arts, and gifted education. The International Baccalaureate (IB) Program is also offered at both elementary and high school levels, providing a rigorous, globally recognized curriculum.

Beyond the Classroom

Riverside students enjoy a rich array of extracurricular activities during lunch hours and after school. These activities span a wide variety of fields, from sports and the arts to technology and leadership, ensuring that every student has the chance to explore their passions, develop new skills, and build a strong sense of belonging.

Save the Date!

Families can explore programs and register between February 2 and March 31, 2026, giving all parents plenty of time to plan and complete the process. Starting February 2, registration is as simple as visiting our website and booking an appointment online.

For more information and to register, visit rsb.qc.ca.

SOURCE Riverside School Board