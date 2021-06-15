The long-awaited masterplan development will be home to Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada, Lightspeed and the first Hyatt Centric hotel to open in Canada

MONTREAL, June 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Jesta Group unveils Place Gare Viger, a mixed-used urban campus of over one million square feet in the heart of Old Montréal. The Montréal-based, family-owned developer has been meticulously planning this project with a vision to create the most progressive mixed-use development in the city. This ambitious project will be transformational for the neighbourhood with a Hyatt Centric hotel, state of the art office space with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada coming on board, cutting-edge rental apartments, and vibrant retail, all surrounding an immense 36,000 square foot pedestrian courtyard that is anchored by the iconic Château Viger.

PLACE GARE VIGER – Blending history with tomorrow's needs

Jesta Group acquired Gare Viger in 2012 and has been working closely with government authorities, local stakeholders and industry leading specialists to create an architectural landmark that celebrates the rich history of the site and promotes its future as a hub for innovation and creativity.

Place Gare Viger is being built for the post pandemic world with a focus on health, access to nature and strength of community. From indoor air quality to touchless entries, a huge central courtyard with abundant vegetation and enhanced amenities for both work from home residents and office tenants, the project has been designed to deliver an experience unlike any other in an urban environment.

NOVARTIS Pharmaceuticals Canada – Canadian headquarters to be relocated to Place Gare Viger

In a strategic move to create a future-ready hybrid work environment and attract and retain great talent, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada has signed a ten-year lease in the new office tower at Place Gare Viger. "We are very excited to build the next chapter of our growth in Canada in this progressive mixed-use project at the heart of Old Montréal," says Christian Macher, President, Novartis, Canada. "This location will position us closer to our partners, potential collaborators of all kinds, as well as new talent in a space that will be conducive to entrepreneurial thinking, inspiring innovation and co-creating solutions-oriented ideas with patients and customers in mind."

LIGHTSPEED – Doubling office space in the Château

Renowned Montréal-based commerce platform Lightspeed is doubling its office space in the Gare Viger Château, and officially becomes its anchor tenant. In 2015, the vibrant technology company established its global headquarters at Place Gare Viger and has grown significantly to fill six floors of the Château with office space that has won numerous global design and architecture awards.

HYATT - The first Hyatt Centric hotel in Canada

Underpinned by confidence in Montréal's economic recovery and the city's reputation as one of the most celebrated cultural destinations in the world, Jesta Group plans to open Hyatt Centric Montréal, which is set to be the first Hyatt Centric hotel to open in Canada.

"We are very pleased to announce the first Hyatt Centric hotel in Canada in this iconic development in the heart of Old Montréal," said Scott Richer, Hyatt's vice president of development, Canada. "The Hyatt Centric brand is perfectly aligned with the forward-thinking vision of Place Gare Viger."

The hotel will include 177 guest rooms, 4,500 sq.ft of banquet space, a rooftop pool & bar with unobstructed 360° views and a destination restaurant that will be run by a pillar from the local restaurant industry, the Burgundy Lion Group.

"Our vision at Jesta Group has always been to create a fully integrated urban campus for the future of work, live and play. We are ecstatic that our vision has resonated so strongly with the business community. We look forward to welcoming Novartis, supporting Lightspeed's continued growth and delivering an exceptional hotel experience with Hyatt at Place Gare Viger," says Anthony O'Brien, Jesta Group's Senior Managing Director.

About Jesta Group

The Jesta Group is a family-owned Montréal-based business that has been an active investor and developer of iconic real estate assets for over four decades. Its large portfolio of hotel, residential, retail and industrial properties can be found in some of the World's most sought after locations including Montréal, Miami, New York, London, Paris, as well as several Mediterranean destinations. Place Gare Viger is home to Jesta's international headquarters. For more information please consult www.jesta.com

