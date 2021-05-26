Aniston has incorporated Vital Proteins into her daily routine since before 2016 and will look to her own experiences with collagen to help build greater awareness around its benefits and help consumers connect to the brand mission: finding wellness from within . "Collagen is the glue that holds everything together. I've always been an advocate for nourishing your wellness from within, which is why I started using Vital Proteins so many years ago," said Aniston. "Now to have the opportunity to be a part of the brand in a bigger way, as Chief Creative Officer, is very exciting to me."

"We're really excited to welcome Jen and her valued perspective to the Vital team," said Kurt Seidensticker, Founder and CEO of Vital Proteins. "We've all watched Jen live a life that prioritizes wellness from the inside-out, which she attributes in part to her belief in Vital Proteins, making this partnership so unique and, more importantly, authentic. We are teaming up together to inspire the world to live healthy, and more vibrant lives."

Vital Proteins will be launching a campaign starring Aniston in Canada this May, which will serve as a day-in-the-life look at how the actor incorporates Vital Proteins into her wellness journey. Directed by Josh and Xander, the campaign will appear across broadcast, social media and digital streaming.

Vital Proteins launched in Canada just over a year ago and already is the country's fastest growing brand in the rapidly emerging collagen category*. Canadians can scoop up Vital Proteins products at a range of national and local retailers in-store and online, making it more convenient than ever for Canadians to jumpstart their inner wellness.

Collagen is the body's most abundant protein. It's found in your hair, skin, nails, bones and joints. As we grow older, our body's natural collagen production begins to decline. Living a fuller, more vibrant life should be easy, which is why the company makes transparency about ethical sourcing, quality ingredients and clean labels a priority. Every Vital Proteins product is held to high standards, so Canadians can feel good about elevating their wellness routine with every scoop.

For more information on Vital Proteins, visit vitalproteins.ca, and for a sneak peek of the upcoming campaign featuring Jennifer Aniston, please click here.

About Vital Proteins®

Vital Proteins was founded in 2013 by Kurt Seidensticker on the belief that whole food-based collagen nutrition is fundamental to maintaining overall health and longevity. In just six years, Vital Proteins has become the leading collagen brand in America, creating a movement that excites consumers to take control of their wellness journey. The variety of collagen products within the brand's portfolio span the supplement or Natural Health Product, vitamin, food, and beverage categories, offering an assortment of options for consumers everywhere. Vital Proteins products contain premium sources of proteins and nutrients made with the highest quality ingredients. Get the most out of every day with a new way to better living through collagen-based nutrition that promotes overall wellness from the inside out. For more information, please visit www.vitalproteins.ca .

