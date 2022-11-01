JennAir launches Disrupting Design program to drive change and grow racial representation in the interior design sector

Program provides access to educational scholarships, internship opportunities, and sponsorships for Black, Indigenous and racialized community

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the JennAir Brand ("JennAir") announced the launch of its Disrupting Design program, which aims to create access and opportunities for racialized interior designers in the industry. The program is the result of research, listening and community input led by JennAir to determine how to increase racial diversity in the design space and is supported through several key initiatives.

"As a brand built around progress, cutting-edge design and disruption, JennAir is deeply committed to advancements in the design sector," says Gary Power, Vice President and General Manager, Whirlpool Canada. "This begins with the people who are responsible for creating, inspiring and pushing the boundaries of design across all fields of the industry. We believe that better representation of racialized Canadians will drive stronger, more diverse design work."

The JennAir Disrupting Design program aims at creating access and opportunities, as well as providing actionable solutions to galvanize change, for racialized designers in the industry. As a first step, JennAir has collaborated with The Creative School at Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) to create the JennAir Scholars Award. The $375,000 scholarship fund will support Black, Indigenous and racialized students in the Bachelor of Interior Design program, and the planned Masters program, over five years. It is the highest dollar value Interior Design scholarship available at the University.

"Reducing the barriers to education is a significant first step toward increasing the representation of racialized students," says Charles Falzon, Dean of The Creative School at Toronto Metropolitan University. "The JennAir Scholars Award will create opportunities for students to enter the School of Interior Design and progress through the industry."

Along with the JennAir Scholars Award, JennAir and TMU will launch a paid internship program for design students offering real world experience to help build their resumes. For racialized design graduates at TMU, a sponsorship program matching graduates with successful working interior designers will ensure continued mentorship beyond the classroom. In addition to its work with TMU, JennAir will partner with racialized designers each year for kitchen renovations, which will be featured on the JennAir website and social channels.

Tridel, Canada's leading developer and builder of condominium residences, has also announced its commitment to growing diversity in the sector, and will work closely with JennAir to offer competitively paid internships for students in the program. "Tridel, as a community builder, is honoured to be the first industry partner for the JennAir Disrupting Design Program," says Jim Ritchie, President, Tridel. "We have always known that our success is linked to our commitment to investing in the local communities that have made us strong. This partnership will make a difference in underrepresented BIPOC communities while directly supporting our deep commitment to advancing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in our industry and our communities. We need more partnerships like this that provide impactful opportunities to talented individuals looking to enter the construction and design fields."

The launch of the Disrupting Design program will assist in further understanding the gaps in the interior design sector and what can be done to bridge them. JennAir is committed to leading this program and doing it in a participatory way with the partnership of Toronto Metropolitan University and the guidance of an Advisory Board. Made up of industry leaders reflective of Canada's diversity, the Advisory Board will provide guidance and recommendations to move the needle for diverse designers in Canada and will form JennAir's short and long-term commitments and goals.

About JennAir

Defying physics with the invention of downdraft ventilation, Lou Jenn, JennAir's founder, forged the path to an open concept floor plan and changed the kitchen forever. Founded in that progress, the JennAir brand fearlessly carries his torch — hell-bent on burning down the tired conventions of luxury. JennAir crafts distinctive luxury kitchen appliances that push form and function to transform spaces. With exceptional performance, masterful execution and provocative design, JennAir offerings are powerful, yet bespoke to individual tastes, shattering norms to deliver the progress that today's luxury consumer deserves. To book an appointment at the JennAir Experience Centre or learn more about the new offerings from JennAir, please visit JennAir.ca or join us on instagram.com/JennAirCanada and YouTube.com/JennAirCanada .

About The Creative School at Toronto Metropolitan University

The Creative School at Toronto Metropolitan University is a dynamic faculty that is making a difference in new, unexplored ways. Made up of Canada's top professional schools and transdisciplinary hubs in media, communication, design and cultural industries, The Creative School offers students an unparalleled global experience in the heart of downtown Toronto. For more information, please visit torontomu.ca/the-creative-school.

About Tridel

Tridel® is Canada's leading developer and builder of condominium residences with more than 85 years of homebuilding experience. To date, the Tridel Group of Companies is responsible for producing over 87,000 homes. Tridel is determined to develop condominium communities that meet the needs of today's homeowners while safeguarding the well-being of future generations.The company is working to meet this goal by focusing on innovation that promotes environmentally sustainable design, social inclusion and cohesion, as well as high performance in construction, and corporate stewardship.

Tridel is committed to building the highest quality condominiums possible and has won virtually every award in the industry for design, corporate social responsibility, customer service, sales, marketing and construction excellence. Tridel looks forward to continuing the long, proud history of award-winning excellence with over 20 new condominium communities currently under development in the Greater Toronto Area.

