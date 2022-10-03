JEMTEC RECEIVES EXTENSION AND IS AWARDED A NEW 5 YEAR SASKATCHEWAN AGREEMENT

JEMTEC INC. TSX- V: JTC

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - JEMTEC Inc. (TSXV: JTC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Saskatchewan Justice has award the Company an extension of up to six months for the present EM System and Services it provides followed by a five-year agreement for a new Offender Electronic Monitoring System and associated Services.

The new Contract is to provide technology for the Ministry of Corrections, Policing, and Public Safety (CPPS) which was seeking competitive proposals for the delivery, installation, maintenance, support, orientation and training for a radio frequency Electronic Monitoring (EM) system for 190 offenders, in addition to 120 offenders through Global Positioning System (GPS) in the province of Saskatchewan. EM is a release and sentencing option for the Court in Saskatchewan. Such options can reduce remand and custodial numbers and overall cost to manage offenders.

Eric Caton, President and CEO said, "Jemtec has provided monitoring technologies and services to CPPS since 1990 and is pleased and proud to continue our support and services to this long-standing customer for use in this demanding environment".

