JEMTEC DECLARES A ONE-TIME SPECIAL DIVIDEND

VANCOUVER, BC, April 3, 2025 /CNW/ - JEMTEC Inc. (TSX-V: JTC) ("JEMTEC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its board of directors has approved the declaration of a special dividend to shareholders.

Given the strong financial position and performance outlook of the Company, JEMTEC is pleased to announce that its board of directors has approved the declaration of a special dividend of C$0.05 per common share (the "Special Dividend"). The Special Dividend will be paid on April 30, 2025 to shareholders of record on April 11, 2025 and is designated as an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes.

Shareholders do not need to take any further action. JEMTEC will send to registered shareholders a cheque representing the Special Dividend and beneficial shareholders will have their brokerage accounts automatically updated to reflect the Special Dividend.

The Special Dividend will result in a distribution of approximately $139,734 of the Company's cash. There are currently no plans for future dividends. The Board of Directors continues to review its long-term cash requirements in view of its investment strategies and its capital needs from time to time.

