Jemtec Director Exercise Options

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - JEMTEC Inc. (TSXV: JTC) (the "Company") announces that a Company Director, Gordon Baker, had exercised an option to purchase 57,805 shares of JEMTEC stock.

Pursuant to the Company's 2005 Plan (the Plan), the Board of Directors may, from time to time, grant options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. Each option entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at such price and on such terms as determined by the Board in accordance with the Plan. The Options exercised by the Director were granted on December 3rd 2015 under the Plan at an exercise price of $0.345 and were fully vested on June 03, 2017.

The Company also mentions for clarity these exercises are separate from the 125,000 options granted under the 2018 Plan to certain directors of the Company at an exercise price of $0.75 per share. Those options are subject to vesting provisions over a two-year period.

For further information: Eric Caton, President, Phone (877) 929-4559, Fax (877) 929-4198, www.jemtec.ca

