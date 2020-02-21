JEMTEC Announces Passing of Board Member Cyril Ing

TSX-V: JTC

VANCOUVER, Feb. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - JEMTEC Inc. (TSX-V: JTC) ("JEMTEC" or the "Company") announces, with deep regret and sadness that Mr. Cyril Ing, a director of the Company, passed away last weekend. Cyril joined the board of directors in 2000 and served as a member of the audit committee. Cyril's significant business experience, vision and guidance helped support the Company through some challenging times in its history. His positive personality, integrity and resolve will continue to inspire us.

"On behalf of the JEMTEC family, we extend our deepest condolences to Cyril's family and to all who came to know him. He will be truly missed." stated Jeremy Kendall, Chairman.

About JEMTEC

JEMTEC is a Canada-based provider of integrated technology systems for community-based corrections in Canada. The Company's core business is the provision of services and technology for offender monitoring in Canadian federal and provincial correctional departments. Offender location detection/verification technologies include offender reporting via telephone contact, Global Positioning System (GPS) active and passive tracking, voice verification, electronic monitoring house arrest systems, remote alcohol in-home monitoring and private monitoring services. Modern alcohol detection technology remotely captures a person's breath alcohol level, facial image and GPS location, at the same time. Radio-frequency technology can determine a person's presence or absence at the home location. Voice verification systems can be set to perform random spot checks that a person is abiding by their curfew order.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Jemtec Inc.

For further information: Eric Caton, President, Phone: (877) 929-4559, Fax: (877) 929-4198, www.jemtec.ca

Related Links

www.jemtec.ca

