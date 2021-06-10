"We are committed to supporting our customers and their growth", said Robert Conway, JELD-WEN of Canada's Vice President and General Manager. "We have seen increased demand for our products nation wide and we are grateful for the overwhelming support of the JELD-WEN brand in Canada".

JELD-WEN's Saint-Henri facility sits on 12-acres of land and the current facility spans one hundred and fifty thousand square feet. The facility has served as the Canadian manufacturing and distribution hub for Interior and Exterior Door products for over 23 years. It provides JELD-WEN with key access to a skilled workforce, a favorable business climate and railroad transportation. The expansion project will add fifty thousand square feet to the facility and will be completed toward the end of 2021. The Saint-Apollinaire facility will receive a new state-of-the-art automated window manufacturing and packaging line which will also expand current capabilities to address growing demand.

Combined, the company employs more than three hundred associates in the province of Quebec, placing JELD-WEN amongst the top-two largest manufacturers of Windows and Doors in the province. Other operations in Canada include Window and Door manufacturing and distribution facilities in Toronto, Winnipeg, and Moncton. JELD-WEN has sales representatives and customer support in every province across the country and offer several regional and national product lines.

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., JELD-WEN is a leading global manufacturer of high-performance interior and exterior building products, offering one of the broadest selections of windows, interior and exterior doors, and wall systems. JELD-WEN delivers a differentiated customer experience, providing construction professionals with durable, energy-efficient products and labor-saving services that help them maximize productivity and create beautiful, secure spaces for all to enjoy. The JELD-WEN team is driven by innovation and committed to creating safe, sustainable environments for customers, associates, and local communities. The JELD-WEN family of brands includes JELD-WEN® worldwide; LaCantina™ and VPI™ in North America; Swedoor® and DANA® in Europe; and Corinthian®, Stegbar®, and Breezway® in Australia. Visit jeld-wen.com for more information.

