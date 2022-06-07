"As an industry leader, the JELD-WEN team makes quality and innovative thinking its top priority," said Robert Conway, vice president and general manager, JELD-WEN of Canada. "We'd like to thank ENERGY STAR for this recognition, and we are grateful to be recognized for our efforts and focus on energy-efficiency, but our best work is still ahead of us. We are really excited about the future and the products we plan to bring to the market."

In early 2020, JELD-WEN of Canada demonstrated their commitment to energy-efficiency by launching KEEP OUTSIDE OUT; a comprehensive education campaign designed to inform consumers on the benefits of energy-efficient windows.

"In today's environment, consumers are eager for education to help them choose the right products for their homes," said Jeff Pigeon, JELD-WEN of Canada's senior product line manager. "Our goal is to make it easy for our customers to understand stackable rebates and their potential annual cost savings."

In 2021, the company continued to evolve its education campaign by adding calculators for energy-efficiency and by aggregating Canadian window and door rebate program information. Plans for 2022 include more information and tools to support consumers in their efforts to fully leverage available rebate programs in Canada. These programs include the Greener Homes Grant, a new federal grant program that rewards Canadian homeowners looking to renovate their homes with up to $5,000 in rebates. The rebates are accessible when consumers work with their contractor or installation professional and choose window and door products that meet specific energy efficiency criteria like those offered under JELD-WEN's Northern Tri-Pane Collection™.

JELD-WEN of Canada is a leading manufacturer of interior and exterior windows and doors that produce top brands including Versa® (United), DF® Hybrid, DF® Vinyl and Willmar® Collections. To learn more about JELD-WEN of Canada and its energy-efficient products visit www.jeld-wen.ca. For more information about our energy efficiency calculator and available Canadian rebate programs visit www.keepoutsideout.com.

About JELD-WEN , Inc.

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., JELD-WEN is a leading global manufacturer of high-performance interior and exterior building products, offering one of the broadest selections of windows, interior and exterior doors, and wall systems. JELD-WEN delivers a differentiated customer experience, providing construction professionals with durable, energy-efficient products and labor-saving services that help them maximize productivity and create beautiful, secure spaces for all to enjoy. The JELD-WEN team is driven by innovation and committed to creating safe, sustainable environments for customers, associates, and local communities. The JELD-WEN family of brands includes JELD-WEN® worldwide; LaCantina™ and VPI™ in North America; Swedoor® and DANA® in Europe; and Corinthian®, Stegbar®, and Breezway® in Australia. Visit jeld-wen.com for more information.

