"JELD-WEN team members are being recognized today for the innovation and quality they build into every window and door we manufacture," said Robert Conway, Vice President and General Manager, JELD-WEN of Canada. "I'm proud of the JELD-WEN team. With more than 26 years of success in Canada, we still have an exciting future ahead of us. Thanks to ENERGY STAR® for this recognition. We look forward to continuing to develop products which deliver value and energy efficiency for all Canadians."

The company has been a participant in ENERGY STAR® Canada since 2003 and continually shows a strong commitment to energy efficiency. Over the past 18 months, JELD-WEN of Canada was able to increase the number of ENERGY STAR certified models within their already robust product offering.

Early in 2020, JELD-WEN of Canada demonstrated their commitment to energy efficiency by launching KEEP OUTSIDE OUT; a comprehensive awareness campaign used to market their specialized Northern Tri-Pane Collection™ windows across Canada. The company also introduced an energy efficiency calculator to help consumers understand the potential cost savings they could achieve by installing ENERGY STAR® certified window products. "We will continue to lead by example and push the boundaries with our innovative ENERGY STAR® certified products. Our goal is to be known as the brand that values energy efficiency, sustainability, and high-performance," said Paul Commisso, JELD-WEN of Canada's Director of Marketing and Product Line Management.

JELD-WEN is an international company. Operations in Canada include four window and door manufacturing facilities and two distribution centres spread across the country. JELD-WEN also has sales representatives and customer support in every province.

To learn more about JELD-WEN of Canada and their energy efficient products click here.

About JELD-WEN

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., JELD-WEN is a leading global manufacturer of high-performance interior and exterior building products, offering one of the broadest selections of windows, interior and exterior doors, and wall systems. JELD-WEN delivers a differentiated customer experience, providing construction professionals with durable, energy-efficient products and labor-saving services that help them maximize productivity and create beautiful, secure spaces for all to enjoy. The JELD-WEN team is driven by innovation and committed to creating safe, sustainable environments for customers, associates, and local communities. The JELD-WEN family of brands includes JELD-WEN® worldwide; LaCantina™ and VPI™ in North America; Swedoor® and DANA® in Europe; and Corinthian®, Stegbar®, and Breezway® in Australia. Visit jeld-wen.com for more information.

