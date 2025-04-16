Jeffrey Immelt, Former GE Chairman & CEO, Appointed to Automation Anywhere's Board of Directors

SAN JOSE, Calif. , April 16, 2025 /CNW/ -- Automation Anywhere, a recognized leader in Agentic Process Automation (APA), today announced the addition of Jeff Immelt to its Board of Directors.

Immelt brings a wealth of experience as a transformational leader in global business, with a deep understanding of AI's transformative impact and extensive experience guiding industries through digital transformations. Since 2018, he has been a venture partner at New Enterprise Associates (NEA). Prior to this, he served as Chairman and CEO of General Electric (GE) from 2001 to 2017, where he revamped the company's strategy, quadrupled emerging market revenue, expanded its global footprint, and re-established market leadership across industries such as aerospace, energy, healthcare, manufacturing, and digital innovation. As one of the few business leaders with such expansive cross-industry influence, Immelt played a key role in guiding these sectors through their digital transformations. He also served as an advisor to the U.S. government, including helping navigate the financial crisis in 2008, providing insights on economic recovery, infrastructure investment, and technological innovation.

"As we shape the future of AI-led automation, we're excited to welcome Jeff to our Board of Directors," said Mihir Shukla, co-founder and CEO of Automation Anywhere. "With his rare combination of global experience across industries, Jeff is a transformative leader who, along with GE, has made a significant impact on the world. His deep business acumen and proven ability to guide enterprises through change, along with his role as an advisor to the governments in many parts of the world, enhance his unique blend of expertise. His insights will be invaluable as we accelerate the shift toward the Autonomous Enterprise, helping organizations leverage AI-driven process automation to boost efficiency and agility."

"AI-driven automation is transforming industries at an unprecedented pace, and Automation Anywhere is at the forefront of this shift," said Jeff Immelt, Venture Partner at NEA. "From my experience leading GE, I've seen firsthand how businesses must adapt to drive efficiency and innovation. Automation Anywhere's platform is helping enterprises in healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and beyond harness AI to solve complex challenges. I look forward to working with the team to expand its impact and help customers navigate this transformation."

Immelt has earned recognition as one of Barron's "World's Best CEOs" three times. Under his leadership, GE was celebrated as "America's Most Admired Company" by Fortune magazine.

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is the leader in Agentic Process Automation (APA) and guided by its vision to fuel the future of work by unleashing human potential through automation. Learn more at www.automationanywhere.com

