Automation Anywhere Recognized as a 2025 Gartner Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice for Intelligent Document Processing Solutions

SAN JOSE, July 30, 2025 /CNW/ -- Automation Anywhere, the leader in Agentic Process Automation (APA), today announced it has been recognized as a 2025 Gartner Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice for Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) solutions. This distinction is based on feedback and ratings from customers who have implemented Document Automation to automate the extraction, validation, and understanding of data from complex unstructured documents, turning into structured information for actionable business use.

Automation Anywhere is the only company recognized as "Customers' Choice" for IDP Solutions where scores meet or exceed the market average for both axes (User Interest and Adoption, and Overall Experience). With an overall score of 4.8 Star Rating and being scored highest in Product Capabilities and Deployment Experience, 92% of customers recommend Automation Anywhere's Document Automation Solution.

"Intelligent document processing with generative AI has allowed us to reduce manual effort by 90%, returning 10,000 hours annually for employees to dedicate their focus to charging the greater company vision toward the goal line," said Vitor Paulo Moreira Correia, Hyperautomation CoE Leader, Eletrobras.

"Being recognized as a leader in Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer' is validation of our unwavering commitment to customer success," said Adi Kuruganti, Chief Product Officer, Automation Anywhere. "This acknowledgement directly reflects the trust organizations place in us to deliver innovative, AI-powered automation that truly transforms how they process information, empowering their teams to work smarter, achieve transformative results, and redefine what's possible across the enterprise."

Automation Anywhere's Document Automation is a key component of the company's Agentic Process Automation System, delivering AI-powered data extraction automation that works across complex document types and diverse formats. Business processes like Accounts Payable (AP), Accounts Receivable (AR), Customer Onboarding, Claims Processing, Legal and Compliance, and HR, are crucially dependent on document processing. Document Automation streamlines the entire document processing workflow through AI technologies, extracting relevant data, comprehending context, and processing information with accuracy and efficiency. This solution saves time, minimizes errors, reduces operational costs, and boosts productivity.

'The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinction is based on verified customer reviews collected over an 18-month period ending April 2025. To learn more and read the full report, visit Gartner Peer Insights for Intelligent Document Processing Solutions.

