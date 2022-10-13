MONTREAL and TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Fiera Comox Partners ("Fiera Comox") a global private investment firm with approximately CA$3.0 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2022, and an affiliate of Fiera Capital Corporation (TSX: FSZ) ("Fiera Capital") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Zweig to the role of Partner, Vice Chair, and Head of Asset Management.

With 25 years of experience, Jeff will provide governance oversight across Fiera Comox's global portfolio of private investments, working to drive long-term value and improve sustainability outcomes. Jeff joins Fiera Comox's Board of directors and Management Investment Committee as the firm deploys capital across the rapidly growing strategies in Agriculture, Private Equity, and Private Credit.

Jeff was most recently the President & CEO of Mosaic Forest Management ("Mosaic"), Canada's leading private timberland manager, a role he held at Mosaic and predecessor companies for over seven years. In 2018, he successfully led the multi-billion-dollar transaction that brought together Island Timberlands and TimberWest under the ownership of two leading Canadian pension funds to create Mosaic Forest Management.

During his tenure, he drove significant improvements in safety, sustainability, and financial performance. Mosaic became the first forest company in British Columbia to achieve the Progressive Aboriginal Relations certification and the first forest company globally to certify its organizational carbon footprint through the UK Carbon Trust. Most recently, the organization launched the largest nature-based carbon credit project in Canada.

Prior to Mosaic, Jeff held senior executive roles at BHP and Inco in Australia, Europe, and Canada. He is past Chair of the Business Council of British Columbia, and the current Chair of the Canadian Partnership Against Cancer, the federally funded organization responsible for stewarding Canada's national cancer control strategy.

Jeff holds an Honours Bachelor of Arts, a Bachelor of Laws, and a Master of Business Administration (gold medallist) from the University of Western Ontario.

"We are thrilled to have Jeff join us as a Partner at Fiera Comox," said Antoine Bisson McLernon, Partner and Chief Executive Officer, Fiera Comox. "He is an international leader in the resource sector, bringing deep operating and commercial experience, and a strong focus on ESG across a range of commodities and geographies."

Fiera Comox's private investment management business has grown rapidly to over CA$3.0 billion, underpinned by strong returns, a focus on long-term value creation, and responsible stewardship.

"I am delighted to join the Fiera Comox partnership and look forward to building on the existing strong investment strategies with an unrelenting focus on driving long-term value and positive sustainability outcomes," added Jeff Zweig.

Disclosure

The information presented is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any investment product. The information presented in this document, in whole or in part, is not investment, tax, legal or other advice, nor does it consider the investment objectives or financial circumstances of any investor.

About Fiera Comox Partners

Fiera Comox Partners is a global investment manager that manages private investment strategies in Private Equity, Private Credit and Agriculture. As of September 30, 2022 Fiera Comox manages approximately CA$3.0 billion in AUM. Fiera Comox has completed more than 60 investments across 7 countries in private assets globally. Established in 2016, Fiera Comox is jointly owned by Fiera Capital Corporation and the Partners of Fiera Comox. The firm aims to deliver attractive long-term returns to its investors while preserving capital and investing responsibly. www.fieracomox.com.

About Fiera Capital Corporation

Fiera Capital Corporation is a leading independent asset management firm with a growing global presence and approximately C$156.7 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2022. The Company delivers customized and multi-asset solutions across public and private market asset classes to institutional, financial intermediary and private wealth clients across North America, Europe and key markets in Asia. Fiera Capital's depth of expertise, diversified investment platform and commitment to delivering outstanding service are core to our mission of being at the forefront of investment management science to create sustainable wealth for clients. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange. www.fieracapital.com

Headquartered in Montreal, Fiera Capital, with its affiliates in various jurisdictions, has offices in over a dozen cities around the world, including New York (U.S.), London (UK), and Hong Kong (SAR).

Each affiliated entity (each an "Affiliate") of Fiera Capital only provides investment advisory or investment management services or offers investment funds in the jurisdictions where the Affiliate and/or the relevant product is registered or authorized to provide services pursuant to an exemption from registration.

In the U.S., asset management services are provided by Fiera Capital's affiliates who are investment advisers that are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or exempt from registration. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For details on the particular registration of, or exemptions therefrom relied upon by, any Fiera Capital entity, please consult this webpage.

Additional information about Fiera Capital, including the Company's annual information form, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

