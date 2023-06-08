A pedestrian-zone project completed with the financial support of the Ville de Montréal

MONTREAL, June 8, 2023 /CNW/ - The Société des Marchés publics de Montréal is unveiling all-new urban amenities at Jean Talon Market. The new amenities, built in collaboration with the borough of Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie and the Société de développement commercial (SDC) Petite Italie, with a significant financial contribution from the municipal government's "Soutien aux projets de piétonnisation de la Ville de Montréal" program, will benefit Montrealers and visitors alike. The pedestrianization of two segments of Place du Marché-du-Nord, bordering Jean-Talon Market, will run from June 1 to October 15, from Thursday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., as well as statutory holidays. A varied program of activities will be presented in these zones so that families can enjoy Jean-Talon Market to the fullest this summer.

"Jean-Talon Market is an iconic Montreal destination, and these new municipal investments will make visitors' experience even better. Comfortable furniture, greenery, art and fun family programming are all on the menu, to the delight of visitors of all ages," said Nicolas Fabien-Ouellet, General Director of the Société des Marchés publics de Montréal.

"This summer, everyone is invited to the market! The new amenities, activities and cultural programming make it an essential destination, year after year. Sincere thanks to all of our partners, who help make our public market a place for gathering and discovery that's welcoming, accessible and lively," said François Limoges, Borough Mayor, Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie.

"A design that improves public access and invites people to spend enjoyable moments in Little Italy will undoubtedly energize the neighbourhood. It's a major asset for our destination," said Sam Malo, Executive Director of SDC Petite Italie.

A large-scale program

The new urban amenities at Jean-Talon Market have been built through a three-year funding program. Last year, 2022, was devoted to creating them, for construction this year, along with a unique program that will continue into the 2024 season. This major pedestrianization project will enhance the market, a dynamic living space that's already a summer favourite for Montrealers and tourists alike. Improved signage will anchor Jean-Talon Market more firmly in its surroundings and the furniture will provide oases for relaxation and get-togethers for local residents. Arranged strategically, accounting for seasonal factors, the new amenities will be available for everyone to enjoy every day of the year.

A playful program for the whole family

Each summer weekend will be enlivened by a program of multidisciplinary performances and cultural mediation activities presented by the artists' group Diffusion FAR. Family activities will feature the full gamut of street arts: wandering characters, stilt walkers, jugglers, acrobats and musicians, along with theatre, circus and gardening workshops with a colourful character who's keen to share his horticultural expertise in an entertaining and hilarious way. C'est moi le Chef! will also be running a number of cooking workshops for the little ones. It all adds up to summer-long fun!

View the complete program (in French).

Created by local artists

The design firm Le Comité, Le Consortium JackWorld Inc., River June and Du vert au rouge are the creatives behind the pedestrianization amenities. Le Comité is a cooperative specializing in urban design and events; it is behind several projects already familiar to Montrealers, including La Place De Castelnau, La Promenade Jarry and Les Escales de la Promenade Fleury. Consortium JackWorld Inc., which specializes in the design and production of works for public space, created the urban furnitures. River June, a specialist in large-format drawings, created the ground markings that brighten the pedestrian zones and improve their safety. Her previous projects include numerous murals and ground markings, including those for Place De Castelnau. Du vert au rouge specializes in landscaping and urban illumination, and works with several players on the Montreal scene to create greened spaces. Their expertise will bring vegetation to the entire project.

About the Société des marchés publics de Montréal

The Société des Marchés publics de Montréal is a social economy enterprise responsible for the planning, development and operation of Montreal's public markets. Its mission is to improve access to fresh food through a network of public markets that brings Montrealers closer to local farmers and agri-food businesses. Since 1993, it has been mandated by the Ville de Montréal to manage the Atwater, Jean-Talon and Maisonneuve markets, six Neighbourhood markets and three Solidarity markets. It is a non-profit organization governed by a board of directors composed of five merchants and five residents of the Montreal urban agglomeration. Its membership includes nearly 200 merchants active at the public markets. The Société's network of public markets is frequented by more than three quarters of Montrealers, with more than 3 million visits annually.

SOURCE Les Marchés publics de Montréal

