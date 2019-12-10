MORIN-HEIGHTS, QC, Dec. 10, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - It is with a heavy heart that his spouse Brigitte Bélanger as well as his children Isabelle, Alexandra, Elisabeth and William, announce the passing of Jean Pagé. He died peacefully surrounded by his family in his home nestled in the mountainous woodlands of Morin-Heights on December 9 at the age of 73, following a battle with prostate cancer.

Jean Pagé 1946 - 2019 Photo credit: Sandrine Castellan, Studio Breakfast. (CNW Group/Jean Pagé)

Like many personalities in the Quebec media landscape, Jean Pagé was born and grew up in the region of Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, more specifically in the city of Chicoutimi. He was only 18 years old when he had his first experience as a radio host. Local radio station CJMT gave him the opportunity to host a variety of shows during the weekends and summer holidays, an activity he pursued alongside his studies, both in Chicoutimi and at the University of Laval, where he focused on political science.

It was in 1976 that his career truly began. He was part of the team that hosted La Soirée du Hockey, this important gathering of Quebeckers, for 15 years, from 1987 to 2002.

At Radio-Canada, he served as a sports announcer and commentator for 30 years. From 1996 to 2002, we heard his voice almost daily on the famous radio show C'est bien meilleur le matin. At TQS, he was the driving spirit of another flagship show, 110%.

Finally, he assumed the demanding role of lead anchor or host during eleven different Olympic Games, namely Sarajevo (1984), Los Angeles (1986), Seoul (1988), Atlanta (1996), Sydney (2000), London (2012), Albertville (1992), Nagano (1998), Salt Lake City (2002) and Vancouver (2010).

Jean leaves us with a great sense of accomplishment, not only because of his illustrious career, but also due to his outstanding philanthropic involvement and exemplary role as father, grand-father, friend and spouse.

Over the next few days, the family will provide additional information about his funeral.

