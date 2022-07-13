MONTRÉAL, July 13, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - On July 12, 2022, Jean-Guy Desjardins ("Mr. Desjardins") sold, through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange, 135,588 class A subordinate voting shares (the "Class A Shares") in the capital of Fiera Capital Corporation ("FCC") at a price of $9.2504 per Class A Share for a total consideration of $1,254,243.24 (the "Sale"). The Sale was made for estate planning purposes.

Immediately prior to the Sale, Mr. Desjardins beneficially owned 1,096,153 Class A Shares (including 230,565 Class A Shares beneficially owned through DJM Capital Inc. ("DJM"), an entity indirectly owned as to 80% by Mr. Desjardins, and 650,000 Class A Shares issuable upon the exercise of vested stock options held by him), representing approximately 1.32% of the then issued and outstanding Class A Shares. Assuming the conversion of his beneficially owned 7,195,714 Class B special voting shares (the "Class B Shares") into Class A Shares, Mr. Desjardins would beneficially own 8,291,867 Class A Shares (including 650,000 Class A Shares issuable upon the exercise of vested stock options held by him), representing approximately 9.96% of the then issued and outstanding Class A Shares, and 8.08% of all of the then issued and outstanding shares of FCC.

Immediately after the Sale, Mr. Desjardins beneficially owned 960,565 Class A Shares (including 230,565 Class A Shares beneficially owned through DJM and 650,000 Class A Shares issuable upon the exercise of vested stock options held by him), representing approximately 1.15% of the then issued and outstanding Class A Shares. Assuming the conversion of his beneficially owned 7,195,714 Class B Shares into Class A Shares, Mr. Desjardins would beneficially own 8,156,279 Class A Shares (including 230,565 Class A Shares beneficially owned through DJM and 650,000 Class A Shares issuable upon the exercise of vested stock options held by him), representing approximately 9.80% of the then issued and outstanding Class A Shares, and 7.95% of all of the then issued and outstanding shares of FCC.

Mr. Desjardins indirectly controls Fiera Holdings Inc., the sole general partner of Fiera Capital Limited Partnership ("Fiera LP") which holds a total of 4,246,511 Class A Shares, representing approximately 5.10% of the issued and outstanding Class A Shares, and a total of 19,412,401 Class B Shares (including 7,195,714 Class B Shares beneficially owned by Mr. Desjardins). Assuming the conversion of its 19,412,401 Class B Shares into Class A Shares, Fiera LP would own 23,658,912 Class A Shares, representing approximately 23.05% of all the then issued and outstanding shares of FCC. Since May 13, 2019, being the date of its last early warning report, Fiera LP disposed of an aggregate of 1,480,741 Class A Shares as a result of the exercise of existing divestiture rights by unitholders who were employees of FCC, the whole under the terms of the limited partnership agreement governing Fiera LP. Mr. Desjardins was not involved and had no control on any such divestiture. In addition, DJM holds a total of 288,206 Class A Shares (including 230,565 Class A Shares beneficially owned by Mr. Desjardins), representing approximately 0.35% of the issued and outstanding Class A Shares.

The Class A Shares and Class B Shares owned or beneficially owned, as the case may be, by Mr. Desjardins and Fiera LP, or the persons considered to act as joint actors with respect to Mr. Desjardins and/or Fiera LP, are held for investment purposes, and Mr. Desjardins, Fiera LP and such joint actors intend to review on a continuing basis their investment in FCC. Mr. Desjardins, Fiera LP and any joint actor in relation thereto, may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease their beneficial ownership, control or direction over securities of FCC through market transactions, private agreements, public offerings or otherwise. Mr. Desjardins, Fiera LP and his or its, as the case may be, joint actors do not have any current plans or proposals that relate to or that would result in any of the transactions or other matters specified in clauses (a) through (k) of Item 5 of Form NI 62-103F1 - Required Disclosure under the Early Warning Requirements of the Canadian Securities Administrators. Mr. Desjardins, Fiera LP and/or any joint actors however may at any time and from time to time, review or reconsider and change their position and/or change their purpose and/or develop such plans or future intentions with respect to the business and affairs of FCC.

The head office address of Fiera Capital Corporation is 1981 McGill College Avenue, Suite 1500, Montreal, Québec H3A OH5.

For further information please refer to the Early Warning Reports of Mr. Desjardins and Fiera LP to be posted on FCC's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or which may be obtained by contacting Mr. Gabriel Castiglio at 514-954-6467.

