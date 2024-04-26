NUNAVIK, QC, April 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Jean-François Verret has been appointed Vice President, Raglan Mine, marking the beginning of a new chapter for the site following the retirement of Pierre Barrette, who leaves us a remarkable legacy.

This nomination occurs as Raglan Mine enters a new phase of operations, following the successful completion of the Sivumut project, Raglan Mine's Phase II. This flagship project will ensure the mine's continuity of operations for at least two decades, reinforcing our commitment to our employees, partners and the Inuit communities of Nunavik.

"I am honoured to work to position Raglan Mine as a world leader in safety performance and cost management," said Mr. Verret. "I am committed to making our nickel production even more respectful of the environment. My vision is rooted in a close and collaborative partnership with our stakeholders, built on trust as well as the socio-economic and cultural well-being of the Inuit."

"We are delighted to welcome Jean-François in his new role," said Wayne Ashworth, Head of Global Nickel Assets at Glencore. "He understands the current challenges of the global nickel industry, but also its opportunities. With our high-quality product, we are confident in his ability to lead Raglan Mine forward with agility and insight."

Holding a degree in geological engineering, Mr. Verret has built a distinguished career at Raglan Mine and internationally, excelling in project management, strategic planning, and community engagement.

Jean-François Verret's appointment will take effect on April 30, 2024, and we look forward to working with him as we continue to move our company towards an innovative and prosperous future.

About Raglan Mine

Raglan Mine is part of Glencore, one of the world's largest diversified natural resource companies. It operates on the northern edge of Quebec, in Nunavik. Its property extends to almost 70 kilometers from east to west, and consists of a series of high-grade deposits, mainly nickel and copper.

Raglan Mine was the first mining project in Canada to sign an Impact and Benefits Agreement (IBA) with an indigenous group, the Raglan Agreement. Raglan Mine employs over 1,400 people, 17% of whom come from local Inuit communities. Raglan Mine plays an active role in the economy of Nunavik and Quebec, contributing $457 million to Quebec's GDP, including $175 million from Inuit suppliers. Located far from any city, its network of suppliers extends to the four corners of Quebec, with 65% of its suppliers of goods and services located in the province.

About Glencore

Glencore is one of the world's largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 60 commodities that advance everyday life. Through a network of assets, customers and suppliers that spans the globe, we produce, process, recycle, source, market and distribute the commodities that support decarbonisation while meeting the energy needs of today.

With over 150,000 employees and contractors and a strong footprint in over 35 countries in both established and emerging regions for natural resources, our marketing and industrial activities are supported by a global network of more than 50 offices. Glencore's customers are industrial consumers, such as those in the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing and oil sectors. We also provide financing, logistics and other services to producers and consumers of commodities.

Glencore is proud to be a member of the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights and the International Council on Mining and Metals. We are an active participant in the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative.

SOURCE Glencore Canada Corporation

For further information: Please contact: Amélie Rouleau, Director, Public Affairs, Communications and Community Relations, [email protected], 514-701-2215