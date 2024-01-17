MONTREAL, Jan. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Therrien Couture Joli-Cœur (TCJ) is proud to announce that Jean Charest is joining its firm. As a very active lawyer and strategic advisor on the national and international scene ever since he left politics, the 29th Premier of Québec and former Deputy Prime Minister of Canada has joined TCJ as a partner.

Mr. Charest brings with him a high level of expertise. His experience with the public sector, and his vast network of contacts in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia will add strength to TCJ's next phase of growth focused on developing new markets in Québec, Canada and internationally.

Mr. Charest will provide valuable advice on mergers and acquisitions and corporate governance, and his international experience will benefit our client base of medium and large companies. In addition, he will play a key role in helping implement and execute the firm's strategic plan.

"Welcoming a lawyer of Jean Charest's caliber provides momentum and further growth to our firm's area of practice. Our teams and clients will greatly benefit from his experience and expertise," said TCJ President and CEO Normand Therrien. "His energy, strategic abilities, the quality of his practice, and the fact that he fully embraces our values, will allow us to accelerate our growth," he concluded.

"The common thread throughout my career has always been to surround myself with the best talent to carry out major projects. I am impressed by TCJ's exceptional journey, its extraordinary growth, and its willingness to broaden its horizons to acquire an enviable position in the Québec market. Choosing a team that combines youth, energy and experience gives me a unique opportunity to contribute to the firm's success," explained Mr. Charest.

Mr. Charest will conduct his practice from our Montreal offices and will work from Sherbrooke as well. Returning to his place of birth and working with the region's leaders also influenced his choice.

About Therrien Couture Joli-Cœur

Our firm offers a distinct business model that relies on entrepreneurship, proximity, and innovation. We rely on a multidisciplinary team of over 450 people, including lawyers, notaries, tax specialists, trademark agents, CPAs, and human resources specialists. Working from, Montreal, Quebec City, Laval, Saint-Hyacinthe, Brossard, and Sherbrooke, we have become a top-level firm in our areas of expertise in the Quebec and Canadian market.

About TCJ Group

TCJ Group is the company that brings together Therrien Couture Joli-Cœur, Edilex, OnRègle and Immétis. The high value-added strategic and legal support offered by its professionals, as well as its IT products and services for the automated drafting of legal documents, are part of our DNA. Our mission is based on boldness, accessibility, and an uncompromising commitment to the success of our clients and partners.

