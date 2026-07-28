Jazz reaches tentative agreement with its flight dispatcher union

HALIFAX, NS, July 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- Today, Jazz Aviation LP ('Jazz') has reached a tentative agreement with the Canadian Airline Dispatchers Association ('CALDA') – the union representing its 57 flight dispatchers. The new labour agreement is subject to ratification. Additional information will be available upon ratification.

About Jazz Aviation LP

Jazz is the largest regional airline in Canada and the primary operator of Air Canada Express flights to 65 destinations across North America. Jazz has been honoured as one of Canada's Best Diversity Employers; with a 5-Star Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Employer award; an Indigenous Reconciliation award from the Government of Canada for outstanding commitment to reconciliation with Indigenous peoples; recognized as Canada's Safest Employer in the Public Transportation category at Canada's Safest Employers; and as one of Atlantic Canada's and Nova Scotia's Top Employers. These achievements, along with Jazz's proven track record of industry leadership and exceptional customer service, create and deliver value to stakeholders. Jazz is a wholly owned subsidiary of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSX: CHR). Flyjazz.com

SOURCE Jazz

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