HALIFAX, NS, Oct. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Chorus Aviation Inc. ('Chorus') (TSX: CHR) is proud to announce that subsidiary Jazz Aviation LP ('Jazz') was named among Canada's Safest Employers 2022, winning the Public Transportation category. Canada's Safest Employers awards were announced at a gala event in Toronto last evening.

"The foundation of Jazz's award-winning safety culture is our employees," said Randolph deGooyer, President, Jazz. "We value feedback and have strong reporting principles – both of which demonstrate our collective focus on safety as core to our business every day."

At Jazz, safety is our top priority, and we continue to challenge ourselves to further advance safety. Recent achievements include improved data collection and investigation using smart form technology for a streamlined response and investigation process. Additionally, we have enhanced the use of our historical safety data to support extended analysis of safety trends for improved management of hazards.

This is Jazz's sixth consecutive year accepting awards at the Canada's Safest Employers event. Last year, Jazz received an Excellence award, and in 2020 and 2019, Jazz won gold – all for the Public Transportation category. In 2018, Jazz was awarded silvers in the Transportation and Psychological Safety categories; and in 2017, Jazz won gold in the Transportation category.

Launched in 2011, Canada's Safest Employers awards recognize companies from across Canada with outstanding accomplishments in promoting the health and safety of their employees. Companies are evaluated on a wide range of occupational safety and health ('OSH') elements, including employee training, OSH management systems, incident investigation, emergency preparedness, and innovative health and safety initiatives.

About Chorus Aviation Inc.

Chorus' vision is to deliver regional aviation to the world. Headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Chorus is an integrated provider of regional aviation solutions, including asset management services. Its principal subsidiaries are: Falko Regional Aircraft, the world's largest asset manager and aircraft lessor focused solely on the regional aircraft leasing segment; Jazz Aviation, the sole provider of regional air services to Air Canada; and Voyageur Aviation, a provider of specialty air charter, aircraft modification, and parts provisioning services to regional aviation customers around the world. Together, Chorus' subsidiaries provide support services that encompass every stage of a regional aircraft's lifecycle, including: aircraft acquisition and leasing; aircraft refurbishment, engineering, modification, repurposing and transition; contract flying; aircraft and component maintenance, disassembly, and parts provisioning.

Chorus Class A Variable Voting Shares and Class B Voting Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 'CHR'.

About Jazz

Jazz Aviation LP has a strong history in Canadian aviation with its roots going back to the 1930s. As the largest regional carrier in Canada and the sole operator of Air Canada Express flights, Jazz has a proven track record of industry leadership and exceptional customer service and has leveraged that strength to deliver value to all its stakeholders. flyjazz.ca

