Jay Baruchel stars on front cover of Harry Rosen's Harry magazine following the launch of his new feature film, BlackBerry

TORONTO, March 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada's very own Hollywood star meets with Canada's leading luxury menswear retailer to talk fashion, film, and his new movie BlackBerry.

Actor, writer, and director Jay Baruchel features on the front-cover of Harry Rosen's latest issue of Harry magazine for Spring/Summer 2023, where the Canadian speaks about his new film BlackBerry and his passion for telling Canadian stories.

BlackBerry is a film depicting the rise and dramatic fall of the colossal Canadian software company — something most Canadians will remember first-hand, including Baruchel. And, in speaking to Harry magazine (a Canadian publication), he noted the importance of maintaining national authenticity throughout the film.

"[Canadian talent] is so used to articulating someone else's culture for them," Baruchel noted. "I want to tell definitively Canadian stories, especially if it's something that's in recent history and so profoundly tied to the world we live in now. That's a story the world should know."

At the time of writing, Baruchel's BlackBerry currently holds a perfect 100% score on the popular movie review website Rotten Tomatoes, while picking up widespread acclaim and accolades from film critics and those who hold weight in the industry.

Of course, appearing on the cover of Harry magazine means being dressed by some of the best menswear stylists in the country, let alone in some of the most esteemed brands in the world. Throughout the centre fold story, Baruchel is featured wearing complete outfits from luxury labels like Brunello Cucinelli and ZEGNA, with garments chosen that speak to both Baruchel's professionalism and laid-back nature simultaneously.

This isn't the first time Baruchel has been dressed by the expert stylists at Harry Rosen, however. During the world premiere of the new film in Berlin, Baruchel was outfitted in a look curated by the Canadian menswear retailer.

Adam Percival, National Made-to-Measure & Sales Leader at Harry Rosen, dressed Baruchel in a very modern interpretation of a deep grey two-piece suit by Giorgio Armani with a classic cream polo shirt from Canali layered underneath. At another junction along the film's press tour in Berlin, Baruchel wore a more classically influenced brown suit with a yellow wool-silk turtleneck, both by Harry Rosen's own label, HAROLD.

The looks proved to be red-carpet successes with Baruchel's name subsequently included on many best-dressed lists from popular global media outlets including Yahoo! and Insider Inc.

Learn more about Baruchel's film BlackBerry and the actor's relationship with comedy and clothing in the complete interview featured on the front cover of the new Harry magazine for Spring/Summer 2023, available now. Pick up your issue at any Harry Rosen store across Canada. BlackBerry is being distributed in Canada by Elevation Pictures and the film will release in theatres on May 12th.

About Harry Rosen

Harry Rosen is Canada's leading luxury menswear retailer. Founded in 1954 by the man whose name the chain still bears, the eponymous store has grown from a single 500-square-foot store in Toronto to become a powerhouse in Canadian retailing with 18 stores across Canada and a robust e-commerce offering. Both Harry Rosen stores and www.harryrosen.com offer extensive collections from the world's finest labels and must have designers such as Brunello Cucinelli, ZEGNA, TOM FORD, Giorgio Armani, Moncler and its very own label HAROLD. Harry Rosen is known for its legendary customer service, delivering high-touch, personalized experiences across any customer touchpoint. The focus on treating each customer as an individual has helped establish Harry Rosen as the trusted partner in helping Canadian men develop their personal style.

Follow Harry Rosen on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook

About Elevation Pictures:

Founded in 2013 with finance partner Teddy Schwarzman of Black Bear Pictures, Elevation Pictures has become one of Canada's leading entertainment companies specializing in distribution and production. Elevation is known for releasing award-winning films such as The Imitation Game starring Benedict Cumberbatch; Room starring Brie Larson;The Father starring Anthony Hopkins; and Best Picture winner, Moonlight.and most recently Academy Award nominated Everything, Everywhere All At Once, starring Michelle Yeoh.

In 2016, Elevation launched a production arm. Their producing highlights include, The Nest, starring Jude Law and Carrie Coon, French Exit, starring Michelle Pfeiffer, and Alice, Darling starring Anna Kendrick. For more information, please visit elevationpictures.com.

SOURCE Harry Rosen Inc.

For further information: Margaux Thornton, [email protected], www.harryrosen.com