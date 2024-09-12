HARRY ROSEN CELEBRATES 70 YEARS OF STYLE AND INNOVATION

The menswear retailer reflects on its iconic legacy while unveiling strategies for the future

The iconic brand celebrates 70 years of luxury menswear with a vision for the future and a focus on evolving to meet and exceed customer needs.

$50M investment to transform stores nationwide, including a new Toronto flagship.

investment to transform stores nationwide, including a new flagship. Launching "For a Life Well Dressed" brand statement, CLUB HARRY loyalty program offers, and exclusive designer capsules.

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Luxury menswear retailer Harry Rosen proudly commemorates its 70th year in business by continuing to bring its legacy of style and quality into the future of Canadian fashion.

Founded by Harry Rosen in 1954 as a 500-square-foot store in Toronto's Cabbagetown neighbourhood, the brand has become a cornerstone of Canadian retail. Rosen, who passed away in December 2023 at age 92, established the brand with a simple vision in mind: what if you combined insatiable passion for quality men's fashion with an uncompromising focus on personalized service? Over seven decades, this vision has underscored every aspect of the business, from the fashionability, craftsmanship, and attention to detail of Harry Rosen garments, to the elevated in-store shopping experience.

This rich heritage provides a strong foundation for future growth. In celebration of Harry Rosen's 70th anniversary year, the brand has rolled out a series of innovative strategies and features, including a nationwide $50M retail overhaul based on modern customer needs, the announcement of a new Toronto flagship store, the evolution of its style and brand portfolio, and more, all while staying true to its legacy of quality and service.

"We know that adapting and evolving based on our clients' needs is essential to the continued success of this incredible organization. Our customers and clients are family, and taking care of them through quality, attention to detail, and impeccable service is the foundation on which my grandfather grew his namesake brand into a Canadian household name," says Ian Rosen, the brand's President and COO—Harry's grandson. "With this in mind, our 70th anniversary is not just a celebration of the past, but a gateway to our exciting future."

Where Family Values Meet Innovation

At its core, Harry Rosen is a proudly Canadian, family-run business. Harry's son Larry serves as CEO, while grandsons Ian and Graham hold the positions of President and COO, and EVP, Strategy & Corporate Development, respectively. But family values extend beyond the leadership, reaching staff and clients alike. Harry Rosen's highly-skilled and passionate team members bring unmatched expertise, with some having dedicated decades to the company.

And while many retailers have focused on expanding globally, Harry Rosen continues to celebrate its roots by focusing on the unique needs of its Canadian customers. From the rainy months in Vancouver to the depths of winter in Edmonton or Winnipeg, the Harry Rosen team works hard to outfit Canadians against everything this country offers.

Transforming the Harry Rosen Experience

The future of retail is not just about shopping; it's about creating unique and memorable experiences. That's why Harry Rosen has announced a $50M investment over the next five years to re-imagine its store concepts across Canada. This program will include the relocation of Harry Rosen's flagship store to a 38,000 sq. ft. footprint to create an extraordinary new luxury customer experience in the heart of Yorkville, Canada's premier retail shopping destination, as well as a transformation of its existing retail concepts. The new store design, which was recently unveiled in the West Edmonton Mall, reflects a commitment to modernizing while preserving our trusted heritage, and includes significant investments in Store Technology to help clients shop seamlessly online.

Harry Rosen also recently unveiled CLUB HARRY, a sophisticated new loyalty program designed to enhance the customer experience and provide a multitude of benefits for its loyal patrons. During the 70th anniversary celebration, Harry Rosen will be offering exclusive, exciting perks to CLUB HARRY members both in-store and online. This commitment to a customer-first approach is an integral part of the brand's ethos.

For a Life Well Dressed

Harry Rosen has also announced a new brand statement: "For a Life Well Dressed", which inspires men to live their most confident and fulfilling lives by dressing well for any occasion. "We have this steadfast belief that an outfit that fills you with confidence can allow you to be more present in a world full of distractions," says Ian Rosen. "This applies to all of life's moments, whether it's standing tall as your partner walks down the aisle to you, showing up big for that important presentation at work, or simply wearing a smile for a stroll down the block to the coffee shop."

The new brand statement will be rolled out beginning in September with a cross-channel marketing campaign and national consumer activations, which will pop up in Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa, and Montreal this fall. A keystone event and exclusive fashion presentation will also be hosted on October 9 at the Bloor flagship store and streamed on digital channels.

70 Years of Style

Harry Rosen has always been more than a clothing store; it's a trusted advisor for men's style that looks beyond individual garments to help men express their personalities. With this in mind, the Harry Rosen team is consistently sourcing new ideas and products, and evolving offerings to cater to a wide range of preferences and trends.Over the past year, Harry Rosen has added new designer brands, including Kenzo, Balmain, Jil Sander, Marni, MM6, Maison Margiela, and Rhude, alongside new contemporary designers like CP Company, APC, and Represent to its collection. Whether a soft constructed jacket, suit, or sneaker, these designer pieces speak to a younger, fashion-forward audience while still coming from the iconic Harry Rosen point of view and appealing to current clients.

Tailoring and made-to-measure remain cornerstones of the Harry Rosen experience. Every measurement and adjustment, from sleeve and waist alterations to creating custom suiting, is handled by skilled tailors who ensure each garment fits perfectly. Harry Rosen's renowned Style Advisors are as knowledgeable about denim as they are about formalwear. They seek to help solve real-world challenges and provide unparalleled advice and expertise.

In celebration of the 70th anniversary, some of Harry Rosen's most long standing brand partners—including Emporio Armani, Patrick Assaraf, Eton, HAROLD, Polo Ralph Lauren, Santoni, Tateossian, and Varsity Headwear—have also designed limited-edition product capsules and exclusives, incorporating elements of Harry Rosen's iconic style. These items are now available in store and online.

ABOUT HARRY ROSEN

Harry Rosen is Canada's leading luxury menswear retailer. Founded in 1954 by Harry Rosen himself, the store has grown from a 500-square-foot shop in Toronto to a retail powerhouse with 19 stores nationwide and a robust e-commerce website. Harry Rosen empowers every man to look and feel his best on every occasion; helping him live a life well dressed. Harry Rosen offers extensive collections from luxury brands like Zegna and Brunello Cucinelli, new designers like Balmain and Rhude, contemporary designers like FRAME and VEJA, and its own label HAROLD. "Treating customers as individuals," as Harry used to say, symbolizes Harry Rosen's devotion to exemplary customer service and personal style, earning the trust of Canadian men for generations. That's the Harry Rosen legacy, For a Life Well Dressed.

