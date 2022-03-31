Jasper Commerce Inc. Virtually Closes the Market
Mar 31, 2022, 17:00 ET
TORONTO, March 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Jon Marsella, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Jasper Commerce Inc. ("Company") (TSXV: JPIM) and his team joined Omar Khafagy, Manager, Corporate Access, TSX Company Services, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and close the market.
Jasper offers a Product Information Management solution that has the objective of empowering eCommerce merchants to manage and merchandise their products from a single source of truth, facilitating them to sell more, sell faster and work smarter. Jasper's PIM is accessible from anywhere via a web-browser and is intended to simplify the process by which online merchants import product data into the PIM. Once uploaded, merchants can add various product data including product attributes, images, videos, marketing information, inventory quantities and price books and efficiently merchandise their products using various features that include, among other things, the ability to adjust product categorization, pricing data and other key metrics. Jasper's PIM also allows for automatic syncing to popular eCommerce storefronts, marketplaces, or other connected channels, whenever new products are added to the PIM.
