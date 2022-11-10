Demonstrated depth of ESG integration and stewardship, combined with innovation through proprietary climate and diversity & inclusion frameworks, to win in the multi-asset category

MONTREAL, Nov. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited (Jarislowsky Fraser) has been selected as a top investment manager in the multi-asset category, winning $25 million of mandates out of a total investment pool of $104.5 million, as announced by The Great Canadian ESG Championship earlier today. The competition took place this year with nine co-investors, with the goal of shining a light on the asset managers who are excelling in responsible investing, to inspire others, and to give asset owners a curated jumping off point to help accelerate their ESG investing.

Jarislowsky Fraser has a long history of advocating for good governance as part of its approach to quality, sustainable investing. Its founder and former CEO, Stephen Jarislowsky, co-founded the Canadian Coalition for Good Governance (CCGG) where its current President and CEO, Maxime Ménard, continues to sit on the board and is chair of the Finance & Audit committee.

"We are thrilled to be recognized for the depth of our sustainable investment approach that integrates the analysis of material environmental, social and governance factors into our investment decisions," said Maxime Ménard. "I believe what also sets us apart is our continued emphasis on engagement with the companies in our portfolio to bring about positive outcomes for our clients and other stakeholders."

All of the firm's in-house strategies have an ESG quality lens integrated as part of the investment process. Jarislowsky Fraser also offers sustainability themed and screened solutions, which go a step further to enable clients to better align with specific policy criteria.

"ESG data helps us create a more complete mosaic to better assess business quality and resilience. This is why we continue to invest significant resources in our capabilities for ESG data collection and analysis. As the information evolves, we continue to listen to our clients, to better understand their sustainability objectives and develop solutions that align to their specific needs," said Mark Fattedad, Lead, Sustainable Investment Strategy, and Senior Institutional Portfolio Manager, who is based in Jarislowsky Fraser's Vancouver office.

"Our focus on sustainable finance bonds as way to finance projects that make a positive impact on the transition to a low carbon economy or building a more inclusive society is an example, and we are delighted that these solutions have been well received," added Isabelle Laprise, Quebec Lead, Sustainable Investment Strategy, and Senior Institutional Portfolio Manager at Jarislowsky Fraser.

About Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited

Founded in 1955 as a research boutique, Jarislowsky Fraser today manages the portfolios of pension funds, foundations and endowments, Indigenous organizations, corporations and individuals in Canada, and internationally — representing more than C$50 billion in assets under management, as of October 31, 2022. Its investment philosophy is built on a foundation of time-tested conservative principles and more than 65 years of fundamental research. Jarislowsky Fraser's history and culture are rooted in investment stewardship, which is expressed through an adherence to quality investing, a long-term investment horizon and the advancement of good governance and sustainable investing.

About The Great Canadian ESG Championship

Inspired by the UK's "ESG Investing Olympics," nine Canadian co-investors (Trottier Family Foundation, the Concordia University Foundation, the Skagit Environmental Endowment Commission, the Foundation of Greater Montreal, the Sitka Foundation, the Consecon Foundation, the McConnell Foundation and two private trusts), have put forward $104.5M to invest with asset managers who demonstrate the most robust ESG investment approaches within three asset classes: equity and/ or fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset.

