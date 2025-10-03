MONTREAL, Oct. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited ("JFL") has filed two early warning reports on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.com) with respect to securities of Altus Group Limited ("Altus") and Premium Brands Holdings Corporation ("Premium Brands", and together with Altus, the "Issuers").

Altus Common Shares

In June 2025, JFL acquired 1,353,581common shares of Altus ("Altus Common Shares") for a total of $70,229,784.98, at an average price of $51.88 per Altus Common Share. As of May 31, 2025, JFL controlled 4,553,665 Altus Common Shares representing approximately 10.2% of the then issued and outstanding Altus Common Shares. As of June 30, 2025, JFL controlled 5,907,246 Altus Common Shares representing approximately 13.68% of the then issued and outstanding Altus Common Shares. The acquisition of Altus Common Shares in June 2025, on behalf of investment funds and/or client accounts over which JFL has discretionary trading authority, represented a net increase of approximately 3.48% in JFL's security holding percentage from the prior month and 2.41% from that reported in JFL's alternative monthly report filed on December 8, 2023.

Premium Brands Common Shares

In November 2024, JFL acquired 776,528 common shares of Premium Brands ("Premium Brands Common Shares") for a total of $60,250,376.29, at an average price of $77.59 per Premium Brands Common Share. As of October 31, 2024, JFL controlled 5,165,323 Premium Brands Common Shares representing approximately 11.57% of the then issued and outstanding Premium Brands Common Shares. As of November 30, 2024, JFL controlled 5,941,851 Premium Brands Common Shares representing approximately 13.31% of the then issued and outstanding Premium Brands Common Shares. The acquisition of Premium Brands Common Shares in November 2024, on behalf of investment funds and/or client accounts over which JFL had discretionary trading authority, represented a net increase of approximately 1.74% in the JFL's security holding percentage from the prior month and 1.83% from that reported in the JFL's alternative monthly report filed on October 8, 2024.

Investment Purpose

JFL acquired the Altus Common Shares and the Premium Brands Common Shares for and on behalf of investment funds and/or client accounts over which it had discretionary trading authority in the ordinary course of business, for investment purposes only. JFL intends to review, on a continuous basis, various factors relating to such holdings, and may decide to purchase additional securities of one or both of the Issuers for or on behalf of such investment funds and/or client accounts in the future or may decide in the future to sell all or part of any of their investments, depending on the circumstances.

The purchases of the Altus Common Shares and the Premium Brands Common Shares were made through the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The early warning reports have been filed, and this press release is being issued, to disclose separate and historical acquisitions of securities of each Issuer. The historical acquisitions described in this press release are unrelated. Following the filing of the early warning reports and the issuance of this press release, JFL intends to rely on the alternative monthly reporting system prescribed in Part 4 of NI 62-103. The JFL early warning reports will be filed on the applicable Issuer's profile on SEDAR+ and may be obtained upon request by contacting JFL through Natalie Rourke at [email protected] or (1-800-736-8666 or 1010 Sherbrooke St. W, 20th Floor, Montreal QC, H3A 2R7. Altus' head office is located at 33 Yonge Street, Suite 500, Toronto, Ontario M5E 1G4. Premium Brands' head office is located at 100 – 10991 Shellbridge Way, Richmond, British Columbia, V6X 3C6.

About Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited

Founded in 1955 as a research boutique, Jarislowsky Fraser today manages the portfolios of pension funds, foundations and endowments, Indigenous organizations, corporations and individuals in Canada, and internationally -- representing more than C$60 billion in assets under management, as of June 30, 2025. Its investment philosophy is built on a foundation of time-tested conservative principles and 70 years of fundamental research. Jarislowsky Fraser's history and culture are rooted in investment stewardship, which is expressed through an adherence to quality investing, a long-term investment horizon and the advancement of good governance and responsible investing.

SOURCE Jarislowsky Fraser

