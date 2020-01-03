January events at Indigo: join renowned Chef Jamie Oliver as he signs copies of his new book "Ultimate Veg"

From bestselling authors to the most anticipated new releases, Indigo stores across Canada are thrilled to announce the following events in January.

INDIGO X HER-PEOPLE

Join us during our January 2020 Mind, Body & Soul four-week workshop experience! In partnership with her-people, we're bringing you workshops that are equal parts learning, creating and connecting. Each week, you can expect thoughtfully curated ice breakers, facilitated group conversations and other moments to connect meaningfully, in addition to three workshops.



Week 1: Goal Setting & Vision Board Making

Week 2: Nutrition & Herbal Tea DIY

Week 3: Self-Love & Creating Journaling

Week 4: her-pages book club discussion

To purchase tickets and for full event details on Vancouver click here, Ottawa click here, Toronto click here

Ticket Price: $195 + tax & service fees



Dates and locations:

Indigo Robson

Vancouver, BC

January 8, 15, 22, 29 2020

6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Chapters Rideau

Ottawa, ON

January 8, 15, 22, 29 2020

6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Indigo Bay and Bloor

Toronto, ON

January 8, 15, 22, 29 2020

6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

*Please note that the Toronto event is SOLD OUT to the public

--

IN PERSON: JAMIE OLIVER

Join the global food phenom, Jamie Oliver as he signs copies of his new book featuring easy, flavour-packed, and inventive veg recipes, Ultimate Veg: Easy & Delicious Meals For Everyone.



Event Guidelines:

A limited number of tickets are available for purchase through Ticketscene.

Limit of two (2) tickets per person.

Ticket price includes one (1) signed copy of Ultimate Veg: Easy & Delicious Meals For Everyone . The book will be provided at the event.

. The book will be provided at the event. Tickets are not available for purchase in-store.

Guests will exchange their Ticketscene ticket for a numbered wristband at Indigo CF Sherway Gardens on January 9 beginning at 2 p.m.

beginning at Individuals must have a wristband to join the signing lineup.

Backlist is not permitted at this event and will not be signed.

Memorabilia is not permitted at this event and will not be signed.

Ticket Price: $35 + tax & service fees

Buy tickets here

Date and location:

Indigo Sherway Gardens

Toronto, ON

Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 7 p.m.



--

IN PERSON: DAYNA MANNING

Join Canadian songwriter Dayna Manning as she signs copies of her debut book, Many Moons: A Songwriter's Memoir.

Date and location:

Indigo Robson

Vancouver, BC

Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11 a.m.

--

INDIGO & LIFE WITH A BABY PRESENT: LET'S TALK MATERNAL MENTAL HEALTH

This year, we're partnering with Life With A Baby for #BellLetsTalk Day to ensure maternal mental health is part of the conversation. Join us for a Baby & Me Pajama Party as we host a story-time and welcome a licensed metal health practitioner. Parents will be able to put mental health and self-care into practice in a safe and welcoming environment.

Date and location:

Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 11 a.m.

For participating stores click here

--

IN CONVERSATION: ROBERTA STALEY AND MOZHDAH JAMALZADAH

Join documentary filmmaker and author, Roberta Staley, in conversation with refugee, pop singer, and champion of women's rights Mozhdah Jamalzadah as they discuss her incredible journey featured in Roberta's book, Voice of Rebellion: How Mozhdah Jamalzadah Brought Hope to Afghanistan. Book signing to follow.

Indigo Granville

Vancouver, BC

Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 7 p.m.

