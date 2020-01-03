January events at Indigo: join renowned Chef Jamie Oliver as he signs copies of his new book "Ultimate Veg"
Jan 03, 2020, 11:00 ET
From bestselling authors to the most anticipated new releases, Indigo stores across Canada are thrilled to announce the following events in January.
TORONTO, Jan. 3, 2020 /CNW/ -
INDIGO X HER-PEOPLE
Join us during our January 2020 Mind, Body & Soul four-week workshop experience! In partnership with her-people, we're bringing you workshops that are equal parts learning, creating and connecting. Each week, you can expect thoughtfully curated ice breakers, facilitated group conversations and other moments to connect meaningfully, in addition to three workshops.
- Week 1: Goal Setting & Vision Board Making
- Week 2: Nutrition & Herbal Tea DIY
- Week 3: Self-Love & Creating Journaling
- Week 4: her-pages book club discussion
To purchase tickets and for full event details on Vancouver click here, Ottawa click here, Toronto click here
Ticket Price: $195 + tax & service fees
Dates and locations:
Indigo Robson
Vancouver, BC
January 8, 15, 22, 29 2020
6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
Chapters Rideau
Ottawa, ON
January 8, 15, 22, 29 2020
6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
Indigo Bay and Bloor
Toronto, ON
January 8, 15, 22, 29 2020
6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
*Please note that the Toronto event is SOLD OUT to the public
--
IN PERSON: JAMIE OLIVER
Join the global food phenom, Jamie Oliver as he signs copies of his new book featuring easy, flavour-packed, and inventive veg recipes, Ultimate Veg: Easy & Delicious Meals For Everyone.
Event Guidelines:
- A limited number of tickets are available for purchase through Ticketscene.
- Limit of two (2) tickets per person.
- Ticket price includes one (1) signed copy of Ultimate Veg: Easy & Delicious Meals For Everyone. The book will be provided at the event.
- Tickets are not available for purchase in-store.
- Guests will exchange their Ticketscene ticket for a numbered wristband at Indigo CF Sherway Gardens on January 9 beginning at 2 p.m.
- Individuals must have a wristband to join the signing lineup.
- Backlist is not permitted at this event and will not be signed.
- Memorabilia is not permitted at this event and will not be signed.
Ticket Price: $35 + tax & service fees
Buy tickets here
Date and location:
Indigo Sherway Gardens
Toronto, ON
Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 7 p.m.
--
IN PERSON: DAYNA MANNING
Join Canadian songwriter Dayna Manning as she signs copies of her debut book, Many Moons: A Songwriter's Memoir.
Date and location:
Indigo Robson
Vancouver, BC
Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11 a.m.
--
INDIGO & LIFE WITH A BABY PRESENT: LET'S TALK MATERNAL MENTAL HEALTH
This year, we're partnering with Life With A Baby for #BellLetsTalk Day to ensure maternal mental health is part of the conversation. Join us for a Baby & Me Pajama Party as we host a story-time and welcome a licensed metal health practitioner. Parents will be able to put mental health and self-care into practice in a safe and welcoming environment.
Date and location:
Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 11 a.m.
For participating stores click here
--
IN CONVERSATION: ROBERTA STALEY AND MOZHDAH JAMALZADAH
Join documentary filmmaker and author, Roberta Staley, in conversation with refugee, pop singer, and champion of women's rights Mozhdah Jamalzadah as they discuss her incredible journey featured in Roberta's book, Voice of Rebellion: How Mozhdah Jamalzadah Brought Hope to Afghanistan. Book signing to follow.
Indigo Granville
Vancouver, BC
Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 7 p.m.
SOURCE Indigo Books & Music Inc.
For further information: For media inquiries please contact: Melissa Perri, Manager, Public Relations, [email protected]
