Tobacco use in Canada: Quick facts

since 1977. Its goals are to educate Canadians about the dangers of smoking and to help people quit smoking. According to the Canadian Community Health Survey, smokers are actually more likely to quit in January than any other month.





Approximately 48,000 Canadians die each year from tobacco use and direct health care costs in 2017 were estimated to be more than $6 billion .





. The Canadian Lung Association is a partner in Smoke Free Curious, a website launched during NNSW 2022. The site presents what a smoke-free life might look like and includes a range of resources and tools to support Canadians in their quit attempts.

About Smoke Free Curious

Smoke Free Curious (www.smokefreecurious.ca) is a partnership between the Canadian Lung Association, the Canadian Public Health Association, Canadian Cancer Society, Heart and Stroke and the Ontario Tobacco Research Unit, with funding from Health Canada.

About the Canadian Lung Association

The Canadian Lung Association (lung.ca) is the leading organization in Canada working to promote lung health and prevent and manage lung disease, by funding vital research, pushing for improved treatments and smarter policies and supporting patients in managing their health.

