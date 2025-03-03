, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Lung Association is one of a select handful of national organizations that was chosen by the Government of Canada to nominate deserving recipients to receive the King Charles III Coronation Medal.

With input from our partners across the country and the public, we compiled a list of individuals who have made outstanding contributions to lung health in Canada.

From this list, a selection committee identified 39 trailblazers of respiratory research, compassionate and committed clinicians, tireless and determined advocates and inspiring and supportive educators who made the most distinguished and sustained contributions to the field.

The Canadian Lung Association is pleased to present the King Charles III Coronation Medal to the following outstanding individuals:

Dr. Shawn Aaron (ON)

Dr. Anju Anand (ON)

Vibhas Bapat (ON)

Dr. Allan Becker (MB)

Dr. Jean Bourbeau (QC)

MaryAnn Bradley (ON)

Dr. Dina Brooks (ON)

Dr. Pat Camp (BC)

Tina Campbell (SK)

Dr. Christopher Carlsten (BC)

Neil Collishaw (ON)*

Diane Colton (AB)

Dr. Francine Ducharme (QC)

Dr. Andrea Gershon (ON)

Ralph Gouda (ON)

Dr. Brian Graham (SK)

Dr. Samir Gupta (ON)

Dr. Andrew Halayko (MB)

Debbie Homik (MB)

Neil Johnston (MB)

Dr. Alan Kaplan (ON)

Dr. Stephen Lam (BC)

Dr. Larry Lands (QC)

Dr. Richard Leigh (AB)

Trent Litzenberger (SK)

Dr. Diane Lougheed (ON)

David Osborne McDonald (AB)

Lynn McDonald (ON)

Dr. Neeloffer Mookherjee (MB)

Dr. Grace Parraga (ON)

Dr. Christopher Pascoe (MB)

Dr. Graeme Rocker (NS)

Dr. Georg Schmölzer (AB)

Dr. Sanja Stanojevic (NS)

Dr. Elizabeth Tullis (ON)

Barbara Walls (NB)

Dr. Susan Waserman (ON)

Angeline Webb (AB)

Dr. Amy Wong (ON)

* awarded posthumously

Visit lung.ca for a short description of each recipient's contribution to lung health in Canada.

A virtual ceremony will be held in March 2025 to celebrate the remarkable achievements of our recipients and provide a moment of shared recognition.

