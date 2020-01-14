Jann Arden to be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at The 2020 JUNO Awards

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) is thrilled to announce multi-platinum award-winning singer and songwriter Jann Arden as the first 2020 inductee into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. With accolades that include 19 top 10 singles and eight JUNO Awards, Arden is a beloved Canadian musical artist and personality. To celebrate her induction during The 49th Annual JUNO Awards on Sunday, March 15, 2020, Arden will grace the stage and perform live from the SaskTel Centre. Fans can tune in to this special performance as part of The 2020 JUNO Awards broadcast live in Canada on CBC, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, and the CBC Listen app.

The Canadian Music Hall of Fame was established by CARAS in 1978 to acknowledge artists that have made an outstanding contribution to the international recognition of Canadian music. Arden will join the ranks of Canadian music icons including Alanis Morissette, Corey Hart, Leonard Cohen, Neil Young, RUSH, Sarah McLachlan, Shania Twain, and many more. In 2016 the Canadian Music Hall of Fame found a permanent home with the opening of Calgary's Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre (NMC). NMC will launch a new Canadian Music Hall of Fame exhibition on March 20, 2020, featuring personal artifacts and memorabilia from Arden.

"I am so honoured to be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame," said Arden. "I've spent my career creating and performing music that I hoped would resonate with others. I feel incredibly humbled to be recognized with this award and to join such an esteemed group of past honourees whose art has helped connect us to one another as Canadians."

"Jann is a multi-dimensional artist who has been entertaining and captivating audiences for over 25 years," said Allan Reid, President & CEO, CARAS/The JUNO Awards & MusiCounts. "I've had the great pleasure of working closely with Jann over the years and I have so much respect for her as a songwriter and as a performer but equally for her tenacity and grit. She's respected and adored for her catalogue of heartfelt music, unapologetic honesty and entertaining quick wit, we are thrilled to welcome her into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame."

