"It is with great enthusiasm that I take on this new challenge today. I would like to thank my predecessor, Mr. Gaétan Morin, for his exceptional leadership over the past seven years, which has empowered the Fonds to contribute to a stronger and more prosperous Quebec for both our savers and our business partners," said Ms. Béïque.

"In the months ahead, the Fonds will be called upon to play a key role in the post-pandemic recovery, supporting Quebec and its businesses. As it has always done, it will participate in creating a sustainable impact by promoting the duty to act in a socially responsible manner, to invest and buy locally, to make technological and environmental inroads while preserving the well-being of employees at the heart of decisions. I am convinced that this recovery must include initiatives that foster the emergence of a stronger, greener and more innovative economy. It is our responsibility to grow our economy in an equitable and united way and to invest in a better society" she added.

"Janie Béïque embodies the very DNA of the Fonds de solidarité. She personifies the exceptional hands-on leadership and experience sought by our Board of Directors and the Fonds' stakeholders, including shareholders-savers and corporate partners. With more than two decades of leadership experience within the organization, Janie has all the skills required to navigate through this period when, more than ever, society and businesses will need partners like the Fonds de solidarité FTQ to help them tackle the profound transformations currently underway." added Mr. Claude Séguin, Chairman of the Board.

Biographical notes – Janie C. Béïque

Ms. Béïque joined the Fonds de solidarité FTQ in 2000 as Vice-President, Legal Affairs, and Corporate Secretary. She joined the investment sector in 2008, where she served in turn as Senior Vice-President, New Economy, and Senior Vice-President, Natural Resources, Industries, Entertainment and Consumer Goods. In 2017, she was promoted to Chief of Investments and Strategic Investment Initiatives, assuming responsibility not only for managing this sector's operations but for defining and implementing the Fonds' strategic investment directions. One year later, in 2018, she was appointed Executive Vice-President, Investments.

Holder of a law degree from Université de Montréal, Ms. Béïque was called to the Barreau du Québec in 1991. In 2005, she was named by L'Expert magazine as one of the Top 40 Corporate Counsel Under 40 and in 2014 she won the ZSA award in the "Accomplishment and Business Strategy" category. She has been a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors since 2012 and in 2015 earned an MBA from Georgetown University and ESADE University. In 2016 and 2018, she was named an "Innovation Leader" by the Government of Canada and asked to moderate roundtables in Quebec and the Maritimes with a view to helping the federal government develop its innovation strategy.

About the Fonds de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds de solidarité FTQ is investing in a better society thanks to its over 700,000 shareholder-savers. Through its private equity and venture capital investments, the Fonds seeks to have a positive impact on society, namely in the health, environmental and innovation sectors. With net assets of $15.6 billion as at November, 2020, the Fonds supported over 3,300 partner companies and more than 220,000 jobs. To find out more, visit fondsftq.com.

SOURCE Fonds de solidarité FTQ

For further information: Press contact: Patrick McQuilken, Senior Advisor, Media Relations, Fonds de solidarité FTQ, Telework phone number: 514 703-5587, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.fondsftq.com

