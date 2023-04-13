MONTREAL, April 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Centraide of Greater Montreal is proud to announce that its 50th fundraising campaign will be co-chaired by Janie C. Béïque, President and CEO of the Fonds de solidarité FTQ, and Guy Cormier, President and CEO of Desjardins Group.

These remarkable volunteers will lead the efforts of Centraide's campaign cabinet comprised of business, institution and union leaders. They will mobilize companies and organizations to contribute to the campaign and encourage fundraising at workplaces.

"We salute the commitment of these incredible volunteers who, in a year of many social and economic challenges, will be able to leverage their networks to support our mission," said Claude Pinard, President and CEO of Centraide of Greater Montreal. "Since 1974, we have raised money and soundly invested it thanks to our deep understanding of communities and the needs of people in vulnerable situations. We also help create and maintain Greater Montreal's social fabric. This anniversary campaign is an opportunity to draw attention to Centraide's essential role in society."

"Centraide's campaigns have a direct impact on thousands of Quebeckers who are in a vulnerable financial situation," said Janie C. Béïque, Fonds de solidarité FTQ. "Given the people-focused nature of our mission and values over the past 40 years, I am very honoured to co-chair the 2023 campaign with a leader of action like Guy Cormier. Together, we can mobilize the Greater Montreal business community to contribute to Centraide's significant impact on people's lives and our entire community. Together, we can improve the well-being of people in need."

"Many stakeholders are worried about the current economic climate, and Centraide is making a huge difference in people's lives and in our struggling communities," said Guy Cormier, Desjardins Group. "I am proud to be involved in Centraide's 50th campaign alongside Janie C. Béïque to support community agencies and projects that tackle urgent needs and address local problems while promoting social inclusion."

Centraide of Greater Montreal will officially launch its 50th campaign on September 20, 2023. Its 50th anniversary festivities will also start on this date and run until August 2024.

About Centraide of Greater Montreal

A true agent of change, Centraide of Greater Montreal takes action in the territories of Laval, Montreal and the South Shore. It regularly supports a network of over 350 agencies and collective projects every year. Centraide is supported by businesses and organizations as well as the general public. It implements strategies and actions to break the cycle of poverty and social exclusion to improve the living conditions of vulnerable people. Last year, its community investment was $59.1 million, which represents over 88% of the money raised from its annual campaign. Over 800,000 people are helped each year by the agencies supported by Centraide of Greater Montreal. To learn more: centraide-mtl.org .

For further information: Annick Gagnon, Public Relations Advisor, Centraide of Greater Montreal, 514-437-3672, [email protected]