Janes® chicken tenders to be sold at concessions throughout Rogers Centre through the 2026 season

MARKHAM, ON, April 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Janes® is excited to announce a multi-year partnership with the Toronto Blue Jays, making Janes® chicken tenders available at concessions throughout Rogers Centre. As part of this partnership, Janes® will receive prominent brand visibility throughout the ballpark and will provide fans with exciting exit giveaways during the season. The partnership will also come to life through retail activation and co-branded packaging.

Janes and Toronto Blue Jays Proud Partner graphic (CNW Group/Sofina Foods Inc.)

"An afternoon at the ballpark is a memorable experience for people of all ages, where friends, family and fans feel a sense of camaraderie, united by their love of the game and their favourite team," said Paul Robertson, Chief Commercial Officer, Sofina Foods Inc. "Janes has been a part of creating special memories at the dinner table for over 50 years and we are thrilled to be part of the team that creates unforgettable memories cheering on Canada's beloved Blue Jays."

"We are excited to collaborate with Janes to enhance the fan experience at Rogers Centre and to be a part of special moments at the dinner table with co-branded products available at retail," said Mark Palmer, Director, Partnerships, Toronto Blue Jays. "Together with Janes, we are creating memorable experiences for Blue Jays fans from coast-to-coast-to-coast."

About Sofina Foods Inc.

Sofina Foods Inc. is a privately-owned company headquartered in Markham, Ontario, Canada dedicated to providing great-tasting, high-quality food products for consumers. Globally, the company and its wholly-owned subsidiaries operate more than 40 sites and have over 13,000 employees in Canada, the UK, Ireland, Germany, and France, making it one of the largest Canadian-owned food companies.

Sofina Foods is one of Canada's and Europe's leading manufacturers of primary and further processed protein products for both retail and foodservice customers. In Canada, Sofina Foods Inc. has a broad portfolio of branded and private label pork, beef, fish, turkey, and chicken products. Sofina's family of Canadian branded products includes Cuddy®, Lilydale®, Janes®, Mastro®, San Daniele®, Fletcher's®, Vienna®, and Zamzam®. In Europe, Sofina Foods Limited's pork division is one of the largest processors and suppliers of products across the UK and Ireland, and the seafood division is the largest provider of chilled and frozen products in the UK. Sofina's brands in Europe include the iconic 200-year-old Young's Seafood® brand, as well as Karro®, Bloors®, and Greenland Seafood™.

For more information, visit our website at www.sofinafoods.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Sofina Foods Inc.

For further information: Shannon C. Denny, Sofina Foods Inc., [email protected], 416-527-5871