TORONTO, May 12, 2025 /CNW/ - JAN-PRO Canada is proud to announce its ranking as the #3 franchise in Canada on BeTheBoss.ca's 2025 Top 100 Franchises list, moving up 2 spots from the 2020 rankings. This prestigious recognition underscores JAN-PRO's significant growth and leadership in the commercial cleaning industry in Canada. With nearly 2,400 Certified Business Owners in Canada, JAN-PRO has been able to substantially increase their national coverage coast to coast, beyond the major cities.

BeTheBoss.ca's annual ranking evaluates franchises based on the number of units operating within Canada, offering a clear picture of each brand's national footprint. JAN-PRO Canada's ascent to the third position reflects its unwavering commitment to excellence and the trust placed in it by numerous franchisees and clients across the country.

"Achieving the #3 spot is a testament to the dedication of our Certified Business Owners and the entire JAN-PRO team, over the last 30 years" said Jean Roberge, President of JAN-PRO Canada. "To achieve this prestigious ranking in our 30th year of business just makes the achievement that much more special. Our focus on supporting our franchisees has been central to our growth and success."

Since its inception in 1995, JAN-PRO Canada has expanded its reach, offering comprehensive commercial cleaning solutions tailored to various industries. The company's franchise model empowers entrepreneurs with the tools, training, and support needed to build successful businesses under the trusted JAN-PRO brand.

For more information about JAN-PRO Canada's services or franchise opportunities, please visit jan-pro.ca.

About JAN-PRO:

JAN-PRO is a franchise based commercial cleaning company that has been operating in Canada since 1995. With 29 locations coast to coast, JAN-PRO offers businesses of all sizes professional, consistent, and thorough office cleaning services from certified and trained business owners.

