JAMP Pharma Group, the Québec leader in prescription volume, launches Guanfacine XR, a niche generic that is equivalent to the reference product in size and appearance, offering an affordable alternative.

JAMP Pharma Group is aligned with the provinces and insurers in their determination to significantly reduce prescription drug costs.

In the coming years, JAMP Pharma Group will launch several drugs targeting a wide range of ADHD patients, to further its goal of continuing to strengthen its leadership position in the industry.

JAMP Pharma Group, which was founded in Canada , contributes to the country's economic development and a healthy future for all.

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Feb. 17, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Jamp Pharma Group, a Canadian-owned pharmaceutical company based in Montréal, is excited to announce today the launch of Guanfacine XR, a generic version of the reference product INTUNIV XR® from Takeda Canada Inc. that treats attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). The introduction of this generic drug, which offers the same quality and is more affordable, will make treatment more accessible to patients and significantly reduce costs for public and private drug plans.

It's the first product launched in a series of many drugs to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). JAMP Pharma Group plans to offer a wide range of products to meet the specific needs of patients in terms of drug size and appearance. The cost associated with ADHD across all ages is estimated to exceed $7 billion each year in Canada1, and JAMP Pharma Group intends to produce generic versions of many of these niche products in the coming years. Patients and healthcare professionals can expect more ADHD drug options and a reliable supply chain, which will strengthen JAMP Pharma Group's commitment to help build a future where everyone can live a fuller, healthier life.

Additional product information:

Indication: Guanfacine XR (guanfacine hydrochloride extended-release tablets) is indicated as monotherapy for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in children and adolescents aged 6 to 17 years.

Sizes available: 1 mg, 2 mg, 3 mg and 4 mg, all available in 100 count.

Quotes

"At JAMP Pharma Group, we're always listening to the needs of patients and healthcare professionals here in Canada. The launch of Guanfacine XR gives children and youth a new ADHD treatment option. We're excited about our plans to invest in commercializing many generic ADHD drugs in the coming years and enhancing pharmaceutical autonomy in this cutting-edge sector. That, combined with our current position as a leader in product launches, makes JAMP Pharma Group more confident and ambitious than ever in aspiring to become Canada's largest pharmaceutical company in the near future."

- Bruno Mäder, President and COO, JAMP Pharma Group

About JAMP Pharma Group

Jamp Pharma Group is a Canadian-owned company headquartered in the Montréal area. Having enjoyed remarkable growth over the past 10 years, JAMP Pharma Group is active in all segments of the pharmaceutical market thanks to a portfolio of close to 300 molecules. The Group is among the industry leaders in terms of annual prescription volume2. With nearly 40 new products approved by Health Canada in the past year3, JAMP Pharma Group is the Canadian leader in product launches, broadening the new treatment options available in Canada, even for many specialty drugs. The Group also has a Wampole and Laboratoire Suisse divisions with more than 180 over-the-counter products including a wide range of vitamins, supplements and natural products, as well as prescription and branded products from its subsidiary Orimed Pharma.

LinkedIn: JAMP Pharma Group

_________________________

1 Awareness Week is October 14th to 20th and CADDAC is asking all Canadians to Get Real, Get Informed and Recognize the COST of ADHD: https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/new-paper-highlights-impact-of-adhd-on-canadian-economy-513098821.html 2 Pharmaceutical manufacturers with the highest reported prescription volume in Canada from August 2016 to August 2021. Based in part on data obtained under licence from IQVIA Solutions Canada Inc. on the following information service: CompuScript, August 2016 to August 2021. All rights reserved. This statement is not necessarily that of IQVIA Solutions Canada Inc. or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries. 3 Total number of notices of compliance (NOC), Health Canada, from April 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021. (Public information available at https://www.canada.ca/en/health-canada/services/drugs-health-products/drug-products/notice-compliance.html)

SOURCE JAMP Pharma

For further information: Sophie Jacques, Director of Communications, Events and Professional Services, Cell: 514-260-7105, [email protected]