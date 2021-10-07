JAMP Pharma Group improves drug access and affordability for multiple sclerosis patients in Canada

The addition of Dimethyl Fumarate to JAMP Pharma's portfolio increases access for the treatment of this disease since Canada has one of the highest rates of multiple sclerosis (MS) in the world 1 .

JAMP Pharma Dimethyl Fumarate will be supported by JAMP Care® Patient support program.

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Oct. 7, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - JAMP Pharma announced this week the launch of JAMP Dimethyl Fumarate, making JAMP Pharma one of the first companies to offer a generic version of Tecfidera® in Canada. JAMP Dimethyl Fumarate is offered in blister packs of 56 capsules, just like the reference product, and is available in two strengths: 120 mg and 240 mg.

JAMP Dimethyl Fumarate is indicated as monotherapy for the treatment of relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis (MS) to reduce the frequency of clinical exacerbations and to delay the progression of disability.

Patients receiving JAMP Dimethyl Fumarate may be supported by the JAMP Care® Patient Support Program if desired. This program is designed to ensure a seamless transition for healthcare providers and patients and is provided by the JAMP Pharma Group.

The program includes a dedicated team of Patient Care Specialists offering personalized help with:

Reimbursement Navigation

Bridging (as per provincial regulations)

Financial Assistance (as per provincial regulations)

Patient Education Material

Blood/Laboratory Work Coordination

Nurse and Nutrition Counselling (available on demand)

Ongoing Support

Patient follow-ups as needed



Access to JAMP Medical Information Experts

"We are proud to support health professionals and patients by offering a generic alternative with the launch of JAMP Dimethyl Fumarate. Canada has one of the highest rates of multiple sclerosis in the world. Nearly 90,0001 Canadians are diagnosed with this condition and they have to live the effects of this disease for the rest of their lives.", says Bruno Mäder, President and COO of JAMP Pharma Group. "With this new addition to our portfolio, we reiterate our mission, to provide and ensure the availability of the highest quality, affordable medicines and health solutions for patients to foster a healthier future for all."

To know more about JAMP Care® Patient Support Program, visit www.jampcare-support.ca

About JAMP Pharma Group

Founded over 33 years ago, JAMP Pharma Group is a 100% Canadian, privately owned company whose international headquarters are located in the Greater Montreal Area. JAMP Pharma Group is active in all sectors of the pharmaceutical industry with its divisions JAMP Pharma generics, Orimed branded products, Wampole and Laboratoire Suisse natural health supplements as well as Cosmetic Import beauty and personal care products. The group has also made a major investment in biosimilars, one of the fastest growing markets in the pharmaceutical industry.

JAMP Pharma Group is consistently making health solutions more accessible and affordable for patients and consumers. It has recently doubled the size of its head office and is currently completing the third expansion in 5 years of its facilities including new services such as refrigerated warehousing and an analytical laboratory.

With close to 40 new products approved by Health Canada in the last year and the most products launched over the past 5 years, the JAMP Pharma generic division is Canada's leader in product launches2, and continuously bringing new options to the market with specialty drugs such as oncology, multiple sclerosis and HIV treatments, as well as products in various forms such as injectables and ophthalmics.

With close to 300 molecules, the company has one of the 3 largest portfolios in the country and maintains a high level of inventory with 9-12 months at all times, ensuring the most reliable supply in Canada.

