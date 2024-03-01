JAMP Pharma Group announces the commercial launch and product availability for PrJamteki™, the first biosimilar of Stelara® (ustekinumab) in Canada

Pr Jamteki TM was the first ustekinumab biosimilar to receive marketing authorization in Canada 1 .

Pr Jamteki TM is the second biosimilar developed under the exclusive partnership in Canada between JAMP Pharma Group and Alvotech.

This second biosimilar launch in 2 years is a very important step, enabling BioJAMPTM to reinforce its leadership role in the Canadian biopharmaceutical industry.

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, March 1, 2024 /CNW/ - JAMP Pharma Group ("JAMP Pharma"), a Canadian-owned pharmaceutical organization headquartered in the Greater Montreal area, announced today the commercial launch and product availablity for JamtekiTM, a biosimilar of Stelara® (ustekinumab).

The currently approved presentations of Jamteki TM are the 45mg/0.5mL pre-filled syringe with passive safety device for subcutaneous injection (PFS-SD) and the 90mg/mL PFS-SD. This is the second JAMP Pharma biosimilar to receive marketing authorization. In 2022, JAMP launched Simlandi®, a biosimilar of Humira® (adalimumab).

"JAMP Pharma Group entered the biosimilars market by creating BioJAMPTM and introducing its very first biosimilar, Simlandi®. This important step in our portfolio advancement showcases our commitment to evolve in this market," said Louis Pilon, President and CEO at JAMP Pharma Group. "It represents an opportunity for significant savings for provinces and insurers. BioJAMPTM aims to simplify the patient journey by reducing barriers and facilitating the transition process, notably with JAMP CareTM, our patient support program, which offers a seamless experience for patients and healthcare professionals."

In February 2022, JAMP Pharma announced the creation of BioJAMPTM as part of its goal to establish itself as a leader in the Canadian biosimilars industry. BioJAMPTM and the JAMP CareTM patient support program are both designed to simplify the transition process to biosimilar medicines for patients and caregivers.»

Use of trademarks

Humira® is a registered trademark of AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd. Stelara® is a registered trademark of Johnson & Johnson.

About JAMP Pharma Group

JAMP Pharma Group is a Canadian organization headquartered in Boucherville, in the greater Montreal area. Having experienced exceptional growth over the past 10 years, JAMP Pharma Group is present in all segments of the pharmaceutical market with a portfolio of over 325 molecules and is one of the industry leaders in terms of annual prescription volume2. With over 130 new products authorized for sale by Health Canada in the past three years, JAMP Pharma Group is the Canadian leader in product launches3, thereby constantly providing new and improved treatment options for Canadians, including many specialty drugs. The addition of a new local manufacturing site supports JAMP Pharma Group's vision of becoming the largest Canadian-owned pharmaceutical company.

In addition to its generic division, JAMP Pharma Group has several divisions such as Orimed Pharma®, BioJAMPTM, Wampole®, Laboratoire Suisse, and Cosmetic Import, also offering prescription and branded products, biosimilars, and 180 over-the-counter products, as well as a varied range of vitamins, supplements, and natural health products. The JAMP CareTM patient support program is designed to assist both patients, and healthcare professionals in the use of specialty drugs and biosimilars offered by JAMP Pharma Group.

1 According to the Notice of Compliance database on Health Canada's website. 2 Based on internal data. 3 Based on internal data.

