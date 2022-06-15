TORONTO, June 15, 2022 /CNW/ - The Law Society of Ontario's governing board today elected Jacqueline Horvat as Treasurer for the 2022-23 term. The Treasurer is the top-elected official of the Law Society, which regulates Ontario's lawyers and paralegals in the public interest. Ms. Horvat will take office at the June 28 Board meeting (known as "Convocation").

"I am honoured to be elected by my peers to this leadership role and am dedicated to working with the Board to help the Law Society make decisions that are in the public interest," said Ms. Horvat. "I look forward to working with benchers, stakeholders and fellow licensees to ensure that diverse points of view are taken into account in order serve the public well."

Ms. Horvat was elected as a bencher in 2011, 2015 and 2019. She has served as: Chair of the Technology Task Force, Treasurer's Women in Law Advisory Group, Proceedings Authorization Committee, Strategies Programs Opportunities Tactics Task Force, Mentoring and Advisory Services Proposal Task Force, Litigation Committee, Interjurisdictional Mobility Committee, and Professional Regulation Committee; and Vice-Chair of the Strategic Planning and Advisory Committee, Professional Regulation Committee, Professional Development and Competence Committee, and Priority Planning Committee. She has also served on numerous other Law Society committees, task forces and working groups.

She is a litigation lawyer and a founding partner of Spark Law, a seven-lawyer full-service firm, which provides her with a close-up view of the issues and daily worries faced by sole and small practice lawyers across the province.

Ms. Horvat has a broad and varied corporate/commercial litigation practice representing both plaintiffs and defendants in commercial disputes, shareholder oppression actions, class action litigation and appeals. She has appeared at all levels of court in Ontario, the Federal Court Trial Division and the Federal Court of Appeal.

Splitting her time between Windsor and Toronto, Ms. Horvat is also an occasional instructor and frequent guest lecturer at University of Windsor's Faculty of Law. She is also involved in collaborative projects with the University of Windsor, including the Reclaim Pro Bono Project which provides free legal advice and representation to clients who have suffered technology facilitated violence, including the non-consensual distribution of intimate images, online harassment, sextortion, public disclosure of private facts, voyeurism and impersonation.

In addition to her Law Society duties, Ms. Horvat is also the Ontario representative on the Council of the Federation of Law Societies of Canada and a member of the Independent Advisory Board for Supreme Court of Canada Judicial Appointments.

She was called to the Ontario bar in 2002 after receiving an LLB from the University of Windsor in 2001.

