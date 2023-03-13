Jacob Martin takes honourable title of Diageo World Class Canada Bartender of the Year 2023, marking the competition's 10th anniversary

The Canadian winner will represent their country at the Diageo World Class Global competition in Sao Paulo, Brazil, this coming September.

TORONTO, March 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Marking its ten-year anniversary, WORLD CLASS CANADA has crowned Jacob Martin as the World Class Canada Bartender of the Year 2023. After demonstrating his bartending prowess in seven unique challenges across a three-day competition hosted at The Fairmont Hotel Vancouver in British Columbia, Jacob Martin from Bar Banane on Ossington & Dundas in Toronto proved that his style of hospitality set them apart, edging out nine other top bartenders from across the country. Following this thrilling win, Jacob takes the reins from Massimo Zitti, owner of Mother Cocktail Bar in Toronto and winner of the 2022 WORLD CLASS Canada competition. Jacob will go on to represent Canada at the WORLD CLASS Global competition in Sao Paulo, Brazil, this coming September.

"To represent the Canadian bartending community and be amongst such innovative and respected bartenders is such an honour; winning the title is just the cherry on top," said Jacob Martin, WORLD CLASS CANADA Bartender of the Year 2023. "It's incredibly rewarding to see the time, dedication and determination of a competition of this nature take pay off and I'm excited to push my creativity even further on the global stage this September."

Diageo's WORLD CLASS challenges are crafted to showcase the five key characteristics it takes to be a World Class bartender: hosting, craft, flavour analysis, knowledge and World Class advocacy. With each challenge, judges are not just looking for a beautiful cocktail, but also a masterful display of storytelling that embodies these five pillars.

Inspired by the latest industry trends, each challenge requires the use of specific spirits in the Diageo portfolio and are designed to showcase different skills in a bartender's toolkit. Challenges featured spirits from the Diageo Reserve portfolio, including Ketel One Vodka, Tanqueray No. Ten and Johnnie Walker Scotch Whiskey. Some of this year's activities included a Johnnie Walker Storytelling challenge to showcase knowledge, presentation and most importantly, highlight the bartender's cocktail storytelling capabilities. There was also a Don Julio Tequila Mystery challenge that tested time management and budgeting as if they were a Bar Manager creating a new cocktail menu. Only four contenders advanced to the seventh and final challenge - a speed round where they were required to craft eight classic cocktails and two wild cards for a total of ten cocktails in honour of WORLD CLASS CANADA's 10th anniversary.

This year's WORLD CLASS CANADA competition was judged by a panel of past WORLD CLASS CANADA winners, including Massimo Zitti (2022) and Global winners James Grant (2021) and Kaitlyn Stewart (2017). The judging panel also included special guest judges Tim Philips-Johansson, Johnnie Walker's global ambassador and Global World Class Winner 2012; Dennis Tamse, Ketel One's global distillery ambassador; Lynnette Marrero, craft cocktail pioneer and founder of Speedtrack.

"Diageo WORLD CLASS is designed to evolve the craft of bartending while creating unforgettable experiences in the process and after nine successful years, it's an honour to be celebrating our 10th anniversary of WORLD CLASS CANADA in partnership with Vancouver Cocktail Week," said Michael Armistead, Diageo Canada's National Reserve and Sponsorship Manager. "Congratulations to Jacob on your well-deserved success! Jacob's approach to hospitality and outstanding technical skill impressed the judges throughout the competition and we look forward to working closely with him to prepare him for the Global Final taking place in Sao Paulo this September."

When experimenting with your own mixology skills or enjoying award-winning cocktails from your favourite local bartender, WORLD CLASS CANADA reminds you to drink responsibly.

