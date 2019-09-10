Jack.org Opens the Market

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Eric Windeler, Executive Director, and Sadia Fazelyar, Network Representative, Jack.org, joined Jeff Foster, Director, Equities Trading, TMX Group, to open the market to mark World Suicide Prevention Day. Jack.org is a charity that trains and empowers young leaders to revolutionize mental health. With a national network of 2,800 young leaders, Jack.org is working towards a Canada where all young people understand how to take care of their own mental health, look out for each other, and receive the support and help they deserve.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited