TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, Jack.org, Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada launch a new campaign in support of World Mental Health Day (October 10) to promote mental health literacy and #WellnessForAll Canadian youth. Do Something #WellnessForAll encourages Canadian youth to take action and educate themselves about mental health so that we can all better look out for one another and ourselves. To join other Canadian youth and take simple actions that will have a big impact on mental health, please visit Jack.org/dosomething .

Do Something is a platform that connects people that want to contribute to positive mental health in their community with initiatives that do just that. For this special edition of Do Something, the initiatives have been designed by young people across Canada who identified obstacles to positive mental health in their communities and wanted to help people overcome them.

"Support, services, and self-care routines continue to be disrupted, which makes it more important than ever for young people to know how to look out for themselves and each other," said Jesse Hayman, Vice President, Jack.org. "We don't always take the time to think about our mental health, but with World Mental Health Day just one day away, we encourage Canadian youth to join the Do Something movement, learn more about mental health and how to make a big impact in their community."

"As we experience the broader impacts associated with the pandemic, we need to be there for each other, through kindness, empathy, and support, even while staying physically apart," said Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer. "In the spirit of World Mental Health Day, let's all take steps every day during this difficult time, to promote positive mental health in our communities."

Do Something #WellnessForAll initiatives include:

The Power of Love - Focus on self-care and being there for others. Designed by Abeer Ansari, Mississauga, Ontario.

Story Glory - Provides young people with fillable Instagram Story templates to share key, relevant resources with their community. Designed by Clayton Murphy, Jack.org Network Representative from Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Get Smart(er) - Connects participants to the Virtual Jack Talk , a 45-minute virtual course in mental health.

Guide Me to Resources - helps people research available mental health services in their communities, clearly explain to others how to access them and what to expect when they do. Designed by Jessica Landry and Nathaniel Oriecuia, francophone students at Lakehead University.

Art Attack! - Inspires people to tend to their mental health through self-expression. Designed by Taylor McKee, Jack.org Network Representative from Vancouver, British Columbia.

Real Talk - Guides participants to safely and effectively start a conversation about mental health with a loved one. Designed by Jack.org.

Do Something #WellnessForAll initiatives link to the Wellness Together Canada portal , a free online platform to help all Canadians identify, understand and address mental health and substance issues. The Portal, with funding from the Government of Canada, supports Canadians from all provinces and territories and offers content and services tailored to young Canadians.

Sign-up, choose your initiative and share with your community at Jack.org/DoSomething .

About Jack.org

Jack.org is the only Canadian charity training and empowering a network of young leaders who are revolutionizing mental health. Through Jack Talks , Jack Chapters , Jack Summits and Be There , young leaders identify and dismantle barriers to positive mental health in their communities. Jack.org is working towards a Canada where all young people understand how to take care of their own mental health and look out for each other. A Canada without shame, where all those who need support access the help.

